Republicans took control of the U.S. Senate after taking seats from Democrats in West Virginia, Montana and Ohio on Tuesday and easily overcoming challenges to the party's incumbent chairs in Florida and Texas.

With Democrats trailing with two additional seats they hoped to hold, Republicans took back the upper house of Congress for the first time in four years, perhaps with one of the largest majorities in a decade.

The Republicans' strong showing began in West Virginia, where a landslide victory by Gov. Jim Justice over Democratic candidate Glenn Elliott left the party needing only one more seat to win the majority.

They did so later Tuesday night in Ohio, with businessman Bernie Moreno edging out incumbent Sherrod Brown, who has served in the House and Senate for a total of 50 years. Early Wednesday morning, Montana Democrat Jon Tester lost his seat to Navy veteran Tim Sheehy.

Before the election, Democrats, including two independents, had a 51-49 majority in the Senate. Democratic incumbents managed to narrowly hold on in Michigan and Wisconsin, but Democratic-held seats in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada were still too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon.

Democrats entered Election Day knowing they were at a competitive disadvantage, as they faced fighting to maintain control of 23 of the 34 seats up for grabs.

But the scale of Democrats' defeat in several Senate races has sent shockwaves through the party and is likely to give President-elect Donald Trump a more complacent Republican caucus than during his first presidency, when narrow majorities ruled him out. forced them to negotiate with the moderates in the party.

Although Democrats remained hopeful they could take control of the House of Representatives, Trump's allies say the president-elect's strong presence nationally at the top of the ticket helped provide coattails that allowed the party to win most competitive Senate races.

This could impact an upcoming Senate leadership race. Kentucky's Mitch McConnell, an occasional critic of the former president who nevertheless adhered to most of his agenda, is resigning as Republican leader, and Trump may decide to become more actively involved in the party's upcoming vote for the replacement of McConnell.

Democrats were hoping to catch up in Florida, where Republican incumbent Rick Scott won his last election in 2018 by just 10,000 votes, and in Texas, where Republican Ted Cruz faced former professional football player and popular House member, Colin Allred.

But Scott won comfortably in Florida, where Republicans were dominant statewide, and Cruz was re-elected by almost as large a margin.

The justices' victory brings to Congress one of the most colorful figures in American politics. A coal baron in a state where fossil fuel mining remains a powerful industry, Justice travels with his English bulldog Babydog. In July, he addressed the Republican National Convention from a podium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, next to his pet.

Justice will succeed Joe Manchin, who is retiring after leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent earlier this year. Manchin had supported Elliott, a Democratic lawyer and former mayor of the city of Wheeling.

In his victory speech Tuesday, Justice, 73, said the political climate in Washington was completely dysfunctional and if you were to go to Jim Justice and say: What do you want to do? And I would say that I want to shake up the world. This is exactly what I want to do.

Moreno, a 57-year-old Colombian immigrant who received the support of Donald Trump, will be the first person of color to represent Ohio in the Senate.

