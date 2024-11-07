American election: the day after What the results say; what Harris and Trump are doing | US Election News 2024





After months of campaigning in the United States, an election abandonment and assassination attempts, Americans have voted to decide who will lead the White House for the next four years.

Election results had been announced by Wednesday morning in all but four states, with former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump pulling off a stunning repeat of his 2016 election victory, proving many pundits wrong.

While votes are still being counted, Trump is also on track to become the first Republican in two decades to win the popular vote, and he is expected to become the 47th president of the United States in January.

In a victory speech Wednesday to a crowd of delighted supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump winked at the attempt on his life in July, suggesting that his presidency was divinely ordained.

Many people have told me that God spared my life for a good reason. And that reason was to save our country and make America great again, he told the audience on his election night.

And now we will fulfill this mission together.

His victory was not confirmed until a few hours later, at 5:30 a.m. local time, when he captured the battlefield state of Wisconsin.

Republicans also celebrated the Senate's shift to Republican control and appear likely to maintain their hold on the House of Representatives, although that has not yet been determined with votes still being counted in some key California elections.

Her Democratic counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris, canceled an appearance at her own tearful election night party at Howard University in Washington DC.

She called Trump on Wednesday to congratulate the Republican leader on his victory in the presidential election, two Harris aides said.

Harris, who is scheduled to make public remarks later Wednesday, also discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, a senior Harris aide said.

President Joe Biden also plans to call Trump and will speak publicly about the election results, NBC News reported, citing a White House official.

What does the Electoral College map look like?

With 292 Electoral College votes projected in his favor so far, Trump has surpassed the 270 mark a candidate needs to win. Harris is expected to have won 224 Electoral College votes so far and totaled more than 67 million votes (47.5 percent of the popular vote). Trump, on the other hand, has so far won more than 72 million votes (51% of the popular vote).

The Associated Press (AP) called on 28 states to support Trump, including solidly Republican states and the swing states of Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Votes were still being counted in several states, including Arizona and Nevada.

Of all the red states called, Texas has the most electoral seats with 40, followed by Florida with 30. While Trump also won in Nebraska, he split the state's two electoral college votes with Harris.

Only 17 states were called for Harris, including California, where she previously served as attorney general, and New York. She is also expected to win the District of Columbia, which is not a state but has three Electoral College votes. California has 54 electoral college votes, the most of any state.

How was election day?

Voting went smoothly in most areas, although some states saw long lines.

There were software glitches in Pennsylvania, protests against US funding of the Israeli war in New York and bomb threats in Georgia. The FBI ruled that the threats, which delayed voting in some counties, were not credible and were likely the result of Russian election interference. Several states, including Georgia and Arizona, have taken additional security measures to protect polling locations.

Arab, Muslim and progressive voters said they faced a difficult choice between two candidates both seen as unsympathetic toward Palestine.

Even around the world, from Gaza to Iran, people followed the elections closely.

In Thulasendrapuram in southern India, a small village where Harris' grandfather was born, residents gathered to pray that the Democratic candidate would become the first U.S. leader with South Asian roots.

What was Kamala Harris doing on Election Day?

Both candidates spent Election Day urging their supporters to get in line, stay in line and vote.

Harris spent part of the day calling radio stations to encourage her supporters to vote. We need to. Today is voting day, and people need to get out and be active, Harris was quoted as saying by CNN at a Georgia radio station.

She also visited the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she held phone banks with volunteers.

Harris speaks on the phone at DNC ​​headquarters on Election Day [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

What was Donald Trump doing on Election Day?

Trump spoke to the media after voting in Palm Beach, Florida, saying he was very confident about his chances of being elected.

It appears Republicans showed up in force, Trump said. Well, see how it goes.

He added: “I hear we're doing really well.

Florida also passed six constitutional amendments, rejecting measures to legalize the recreational use of marijuana and protect the right to abortion.

When first asked how he voted on the national abortion measure, Trump reversed course, saying he did a great job bringing it back to the states. This referred to his appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices who, in 2022, helped overturn Roe v Wade, which made abortion a nationwide right.

When pressed again, he broke down, telling the reporter to stop talking about it.

It's now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American history.

Voter enthusiasm is through the roof because people want to make America great again. This means the lines are going to be long!

I need you to cast your vote, no matter how long it takes.

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2024

What's next for the elections?

Two states have yet to be called by the AP, while most official results have yet to be determined through a lengthy legal process.

If the results are officially confirmed, Trump is expected to return to the White House on January 20, 2025, in a stronger position than he enjoyed during his previous administration from 2017 to 2021.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Tuesday's election.

