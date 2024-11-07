Britain strikes at the core of Putin's war machine





Britain announced 56 new sanctions in its largest sanctions package against Russia since May 2023.

Today's action disrupts the supply of vital equipment to Putin's war machine, curbs Russia's malign activities globally and exposes the corrupt activities of Russian proxy military groups in Africa.

The UK is the first G7 country to directly sanction the Africa Corps, a Russian-backed mercenary group that threatens stability and security across Africa.

Britain today announced new sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex, further restricting the supply of vital military equipment that President Putin desperately needs for his illegal war in Ukraine.

New targets include suppliers supporting Russian military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in sub-Saharan Africa, and GRU agents involved in the use of the Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury.

These sanctions will directly target supplies to the Russian military and limit vital resources critical to carrying out President Putin's illegal war in Ukraine.

Today's action targets companies based in China, Turkey and Central Asia that are involved in the supply and production of goods such as machine tools, microelectronics and parts for drones, all of which are responsible for supporting Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. You need it.

The announcement comes ahead of the European Political Community summit in Budapest today. Here, Prime Minister Kir Starmer will discuss efforts to combat Russia's malign activities across Europe and reaffirm Britain's unwavering support for Ukraine.

It is clear that the Kremlin has waged a deliberate campaign to undermine and threaten security and democracy in Europe and to expand its sphere of influence. Earlier this week, a failed attempt to interfere in Moldova's democratic elections was the latest development in Russia's deliberate campaign to spread disinformation, incite violence and thwart aid to Ukraine.

This latest package also targets three private mercenary groups linked to the Kremlin, including the Afrika Korps, and 11 individuals linked to Russian proxies. These targets are directly linked to the Kremlin and threaten peace and security in Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic, and are responsible for widespread human rights abuses across the continent.

These sanctions will crack down on Russia's malign activities in Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic and expose and combat Russia's illicit activities in Africa. influence.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Today's action will continue to press the Kremlin's corrosive foreign policy, undermining Russia's attempts to foment instability across Africa and disrupting the supply of vital equipment to Putin's war machine. And we shatter the illicit international networks that Russia has worked so hard to build.

President Putin thought the war would last barely 1,000 days. He will fail, and I will continue to pressure the Kremlin and support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.

Today’s sanctions further strengthen the UK’s mission to combat Russia’s malign activities around the world. In the past month, the UK has directly targeted Russia's illicit shadow fleet, condemned Ukraine's abhorrent use of banned chemical weapons, cracked down on malicious Russian cyber gangs and the Kremlin's reckless push to smear Putin around the world. was sanctioned.

background

The full list of countries sanctioned today is: These are the 56 countries designated under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and the Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations. Regulations 2020, Mali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 and Chemical Weapons (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

28 companies supplying machine tools, microelectronics, drone components, ball bearings or other goods to the Russian military-industrial complex:

VIRMAVIA O (corporate in Estonia) DALKOS LLC LLC SHPINNER AK MICROTECH ELESAR GRUPP BY INOVASYON TEKNOLOJI SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (corporate in Trkiye) LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY UNIMATIC KB NAVIS CJSC PERSPECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES AGENCY LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Open System Development Technology STANEX GROUP LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP (Corporate based in Kazakhstan) UZSTANEX LLC (Corporate based in Uzbekistan) KAZSTANEX LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP (Corporate based in Kazakhstan) TSK VEKTOR AUTEL ROBOTICS CO., LTD (Corporate based in China) SINO HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD (Corporate based in China) REDLEPUS TSK VECTOR INDUSTRIAL (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD (Chinese corporation) HAINENG MACHINERY (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED (China corporation) ACE ERA CO., LIMITED (China corporation) XIN QUAN ELECTRONICS (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED (China corporation) JINHUA HAIRUN POWER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (Chinese corporation) CHENGDU JINGXIN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD (Corporate in China) MAKEWELL INDUSTRIAL TRADING CO., LIMITED (Corporate in China) DONGGUAN SHENGYIN CNC EQUIPMENT CO., LTD (Corporate in China) ZAPCHASTTRADE LLP (Corporate in Kazakhstan) RABADAZIYA LLP (Corporate in Kazakhstan) CPS ENERGY LLP (Corporate in Kazakhstan) Location corporation) TOO TAWKZ (Corporation located in Kazakhstan)

Four individuals from key sectors of the Russian state benefited after the invasion:

Natalia Kirevich Alexey Alexey Alexevich Strelchenko Sergey Petrovich Ushko Igor Vladimirovich Komenko

Five individuals who helped supply goods to the Russian military-industrial complex:

Jaesik Ban Jung-ok Hong Alexander Alexandrovich Pushkov Denis Valeryevich Tropin Konstantin Sviatoslavovich Kalinov

1 entity linked to the Russian financial system:

Seven people linked to private mercenary groups linked to the Kremlin:

Konstantin Yuryevich Mirzayanz Stanislav Aleksandrovich Olov Davor Dragorobovich Savik Aleksandr Sergeevich Kuznetsov Mikhail Viktorovich Turkanov Vitaly Nikolaevich Yermolaev Anatoly Ilyich Bibilov

Three individuals linked to private mercenary groups linked to the Kremlin under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Withdrawal) Regulations 2019:

Evgeny Kodotov Aleksandr Yuryevich Kuzin Evgeny Kopat

One individual linked to a private mercenary group linked to the Kremlin under the Libya (Sanctions) (EU Withdrawal) Regulations 2020:

Andrei Vladimirovich AVERYANOV

Two private mercenary groups linked to the Kremlin:

Bear Brigade PMC Espanola

Three private companies associated with the Wagner Group:

Marco Mining International Security Radio Central African Republic LENGO SENGO Executives Union

One private mercenary group linked to the Kremlin under the Libya (Sanctions) (EU Withdrawal) Regulations 2020

1 individual under the Chemical Weapons (Sanctions) (EU Withdrawal) Regulations 2019

