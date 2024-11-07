British Music Business Awards 2024: All Winners





The Music Business UK Awards took place last night (5 November) at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.

Hosted by MBW in collaboration with YouTube, the UK-centric event recognized and celebrated arts and industry talent in a variety of fields including songwriting, production, record labels, music publishers and talent management.

It all started with a new award introduced in 2024: the International Executive of The Year Award. The award celebrates the 30-year career of Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, and was presented to Platt on stage by British songwriter and producer MNEK. .

Meanwhile, the prestigious Sir George Martin Award went to Ed Sheeran's Max Lousada on stage.

Other big awards of the night included Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year, won by Finn Keane and AG Cook respectively.

Meanwhile, the Icon of the Year Award went to Jeremy Lascelles of Blue Raincoat, presented by accomplished singer-songwriter David Gray himself.

Elsewhere, Publisher of the Year (the 'major' publisher category) went to Sony Music Publishing, while the award for artist/record service company, which only judges UK-signed independent projects created by nominees, went to The Orchard.

September Management was named Artist Management Company of the Year (whose success over the past 12 months includes breakthroughs for Adele and Artemas in Munich), while Alex Gibson and Oliver Sasse (Fred Again..) won individual Director of the Year honors. All On Red won Songwriter/Producer Management Company of the Year.

Artist Lawyer of the Year, presented to a UK-based individual in recognition of providing vital direct service to talent at home and around the world, went to Mark Krais, Bray & Krais.

In addition to headline partner YouTube, sponsors of this year's awards include Hipgnosis, Milk & Honey, PPL, PRS For Music, Spotify, TikTok, Vevo and Chorus.

More reports are coming soon. For now, all the winners are here.

International Executive of the Year

john flat

Sir George Martin Award.

Max Rusada

Producer of the Year

AG Cook

Songwriter of the Year, supported by Hipgnosis.

Find Kin

A&R Manager Award – Powered by PPL.

Nicola Fairchild

A&R of the Year – Adult Contemporary.

Glyn Akins, Joe Edison, Ricky Bleu

A&R Electronic/Dance of the Year

Anton Powers

Pop A&R of the Year, Powered by PRS For Music.

ed howard

A&R of the Year, Contemporary Black Music Powered by Spotify

Frey Crooks

A&R of the Year, Alternative Music.

Sarah Gabrielli

Icon Award.

Jeremy Lascelles

TrailBlazer: Richard Antwi Award

Rebecca Dixon

Composer/producer management company

All on red

Personal Manager of the Year Award Powered by TikTok.

Alex Gibson & Oliver Sasse

Artist Management Company Award, also known as the David Enthoven Award, with support from Chorus TM.

September Management

Artist Lawyer of the Year

Mark Kreis, Bray & Kreis

Independent Publisher of the Year

Stella Song/Tim & Danny Music

Publisher of the Year, sponsored by Milk & Honey.

Sony Music Publishing UK

Artist/Label Service Company

orchard

Label A&R of the Year Award

EGA distribution

Major Label Awards Powered by Vevo

Island Records UKMusic Business Worldwide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/the-music-business-uk-awards-2024-all-the-winners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos