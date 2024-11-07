Britain's largest lender records house prices at record high | house price





Average UK house prices have hit a record high, but Rachel Reeves' Budget policies could slow demand, the UK's largest mortgage lender has said.

Halifax's monthly house price index hit a record high in October with the average house price at 293,999, surpassing the previous record of 293,507 in June 2022.

The 0.2% increase in October was the fourth consecutive month of increase, and the average annual growth rate increased from 4.6% in September to 3.9%.

The figures suggest homebuyers have ignored concerns about what will be included in the Prime Minister's debut Budget, delivered in late October. But Halifax said the measures included in the speech could affect future demand.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages in Halifax, said it was surprising that house prices were above June 2022 levels, especially amid the headwind of rising interest rates, but what was more notable was that prices had not fallen significantly since. That point.

By June 2022, the country was emerging from the pandemic with pent-up demand for home purchases and competition for space, she said.

Halifax also said market activity had improved recently and mortgage levels had reached their highest level in two years, despite ongoing affordability issues associated with higher mortgages.

But Bryden said the policies Reeves laid out in last week's budget would hamper the pace at which mortgage rates continue to fall.

Following the Budget, markets expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates more slowly than previously expected, which could keep mortgage costs high for longer, she said. New policies, such as increasing stamp duty for buyers of second-hand homes and returning to previous thresholds for first-time buyers, could also impact demand.

Lenders expect house prices to continue to rise, but growth will likely slow down for the remainder of this year and into next year.

In England and Northern Ireland, Reeves increased stamp duty on buy-to-let and second homes from 3% to 5% and abolished the temporary increase in purchase price to 0% of stamp duty, which is the sales figure before consumers start paying. . count. The zero interest rate for first-time homebuyers will be lowered from 450,000 to 300,000, and for additional homebuyers, it will be lowered from 250,000 to 125,000.

Northern Ireland continues to be the region with the highest price growth in the UK, with an average property price of $204,242, up 10.2% on the previous year.

The North West is the region of the UK with the largest price increase, up 5.9% from last year, with the average property price now being $235,587.

The average property price in London is now $543,308, up 3.5% on last year.

