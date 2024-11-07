Latest Politics: Farage's offer to help President Trump and Prime Minister rejected as UK sends 'deliberate' message to Ukraine | political news





By Lisa Holland, Community Correspondent

Sir Keir Starmer has used his personal powers to crack down on smuggling gangs to reduce small boat crossings.

And this week is the government's “Small Boat Week”, with twice as many appearances and announcements about how he plans to deliver.

Starmer is under intense pressure to come up with a viable alternative to the now-defunct Rwanda plan.

His strategy is based on crushing gangs through an intelligence-driven approach that treats problems like catching terrorists.

Big questions about PM's approach

At an Interpol conference in Glasgow on Monday, the Prime Minister pledged to double funding for the government's Border Security Command with new tactics including maritime drones and new specialist investigators.

There are big questions as to whether enough money will be available to finance the plan.

Now the prime minister has signed a deal with Western Balkan countries in Hungary to increase intelligence sharing.

But if it is to have any chance of success, the cooperation deal should expand beyond the Balkans, especially Spain, Italy and Greece.

More than 31,000 migrants have crossed the Channel since January, a 17% increase on the same period last year. None of this is a magic bullet.

There are no easy solutions

The PM is chasing the gang. However, there are numerous gangs from many different countries, and as long as demand exists, criminals will find a way to meet it.

The previous government had already spent huge sums of money to stop smugglers before migrants reached the beaches of northern France. And it didn't work.

Until proven otherwise, many believe the only way to stop asylum seekers paying off smuggling gangs is to use deterrence and make the UK a less attractive place to live.

To achieve this, well-established issues remain, including ending asylum hotel accommodation, banning illegal work in the black market economy, and accelerating deportations. None of this is easy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/politics-latest-starmer-labour-badenoch-conservative-trump-12593360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

