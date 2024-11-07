Tariffs, immigrants and fiscal policy: Trump's second term as president of the United States | Donald Trump News





When Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20 next year, one of the first things economists expect him to do is enact at least some of the tariffs he promised during his election campaign.

As a candidate, Trump said he would impose tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on all imports, and 60 percent on imports from China.

Economists expect he will start by imposing tariffs targeting a few countries, including China and other trading partners like Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

He will at least threaten them with tariffs and if they don't negotiate to his liking, Trump will impose them, Gary Hufbauer, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told Al Jazeera.

And while he expects some pretty tough tariffs on imports from China, Hufbauer says there will likely be exceptions for billionaires who supported Trump, including companies like Tesla and TikTok. Elon Musk.

The scope of the tariffs depends on how willing President Xi is to negotiate with Trump, he said, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But it's not just China.

Trump had promised that the European Union would pay a heavy price if it did not buy enough American products. Fears of such a situation manifested themselves on European stock markets on Wednesday. German automakers, including Mercedes-Benz Group and BMW, were among the stocks to feel this fear and lost around 6.5 percent each.

Similarly, Canada is also vulnerable to Trump's tariffs since 75% of its exports are destined for the United States. Trump said last month that he would renegotiate an existing pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico, known as the USMCA, and would have a lot of fun doing it.

There will be many disruptions in the global trading system, Hufbauer warns.

A timely fiscal policy

Beyond tariffs, which are the biggest wild card, fiscal policy will consume a lot of time and energy in Washington, D.C. next year, said Bernard Yaros, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Existing tax cuts that are coming to an end, the expiration of the debt limit and the annual budgeting practice are likely to converge around the same time, he said.

All of this must be passed by the US Congress. Republicans have taken control of the US Senate and while they remain on track to also gain a majority in the House of Representatives, the final result is expected by the end of the week, so Yaros expects that that fiscal policy measures are adopted in a timely manner. .

He also expects Congress to repeal parts of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed by President Joe Biden, including clawing back some climate and electric vehicle tax credit spending. But he expects the clean energy tax cuts to largely remain in place, as they have been granted to several Republican-led states.

A dozen House Republicans officially support IRA credits for investing in and generating electricity from renewable resources because red states have disproportionately benefited from investments in clean energy, Oxford Economics noted in a post-election analysis.

Inflationary and disruptive immigration

The other issue that should get Trump's immediate attention is immigration.

Whether Trump starts rounding people up and deporting them, both are inflationary and disruptive and make it difficult for businesses to plan, says economist Rachel Ziemba, adding that the humanitarian effect of this will have its own massive toll. Some of this was seen in Trump’s first term.

Economists expect U.S. immigration policy to become restrictive by mid-2025. This will likely be done by reducing refugee admissions and reinstating migrant protection protocols, commonly referred to as the Mexico Remain Policy.

The latter required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases progressed through immigration courts, rather than in the United States, where they could become eligible to obtain work authorization.

It is many of these immigrants who have contributed to the boom in the American job market in recent months. And their removal would lead to a tightening of the labor market, which could have other contagion effects, notably on wages and inflation.

While economists have repeatedly warned in the run-up to the election that a Trump presidency would be inflationary, that will only happen once these policies are implemented, they say.

