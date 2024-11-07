Scholz's coalition government collapses after budget dispute and US election





Just hours after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, Germany's three-party government coalition collapsed, plunging the country into a political spiral.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the latest development in a growing feud between the two men over German public spending. Lindner, who leads the neoliberal Free Democratic Party, wanted a lighter 2025 budget as a recession looms. His positions angered Scholz's Social Democrats and Greens, who favored increased spending on social programs, defense and climate goals.

Just hours after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, Germany's three-party governing coalition collapsed, plunging the country into a political spiral.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the latest development in a growing feud between the two men over German public spending. Lindner, who leads the neoliberal Free Democratic Party, wanted a lighter 2025 budget as a recession looms. His positions angered Scholz's Social Democrats and Greens, who favored increased spending on social programs, defense and climate goals.

Over the past week, Lindner had suggested that the coalition known as the “traffic lights” might not be up to the task of governing Germany in the future. Its three member parties have publicly clashed over many policy priorities since taking office in 2021, including the infamous 2023 heating law. Although Scholz initially rejected Lindner's proposals for early elections, the presidential vote in the United States has apparently made the chancellor think again.

In a speech on Wednesday evening, Scholz announced he was firing Lindner, castigating the former finance minister for prioritizing his party's short-term survival over compromises in the interests of all. citizens. Scholz repeatedly mentioned the U.S. election, saying the uncertainties caused by Trump's victory, particularly the president-elect's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, made him realize that Germany needed to spend more to assume responsibility for its own economic modernization and defense.

We need a government ready to negotiate to make the necessary decisions for our country, Scholz said. Especially today, a day after such an important event as the elections in the United States, [Lindners] selfishness is totally incomprehensible.

Scholz is expected to face a vote of no confidence on January 15, 2025, which he will likely lose. Early elections would follow in March.

This article is part of FP's live coverage with global updates and analysis throughout the US elections. Follow us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/11/06/germany-coalition-government-collapse-scholz-lindner-budget-spending-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos