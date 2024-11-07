UK claims administrators will receive complaints fees after ministers rejected industry defences.





A company that handles consumer complaints is set to be prosecuted when it takes its case to Britain's official financial ombudsman after the government rejected last-minute pleas to prevent the introduction of fees.

In a letter reported by the Financial Times, City Minister Tullip Siddiq warned the industry of plans to charge claims management companies to lodge complaints with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). He said he supports it.

FOS resolves consumer complaints about the financial services sector, including mis-selling of payment protection insurance or car finance.

The introduction of fees is designed to prevent the FOS from being overwhelmed by a surge in claims, but claims management companies warn that fees will be weaponized by financial groups to prevent consumers from taking legal action.

FOS outlined a proposal earlier this year to start charging claims management companies and other professional representatives a fee of $250 for every case they bring, lowering it to $75 if FOS is in its favour. Individual consumers can still access FOS for free.

Siddiq rejected an appeal from the Claims Management Industry Association to waive at least some of the proposed fees. She said the government was concerned about the way such companies were submitting non-substantive or template responses to the FOS without any financial commitment.

This will impact the FOS's ability to resolve consumer complaints in a timely manner, he said, adding that the government will introduce the necessary legislation to parliament to introduce the fee.

Matthew Maxwell Scott, managing director of the Association of Consumer Support Organizations, which represents claims management companies and law firms representing consumers, said he was very surprised by the Labor government's response. I think it would have been a little more consumer friendly.

He said the fee proposal was a deliberate attempt by the financial services industry to close ranks and prevent industry-level complaints. [for car finance] But that's only because of the industry's misbehavior.

Claims management companies, which pursue grievances against consumer groups in return for reduced compensation, have distinguished themselves over the past decade by helping banks increase the total cost of mis-sold payment protection insurance to more than $50 billion.

In recent months, the industry has seized on the controversy over alleged mis-selling of auto finance to file tens of thousands of claims on behalf of consumers.

The FOS said it received 15,925 complaints about car finance in the three months to April, almost five times more than in the same period last year. More than 90% of these are said to have come from insurance claims management companies.

Maxwell Scott called for the proposed $75 fee for successful cases to be withdrawn. He said some form of fee was understandable in principle, but charging people who made successful complaints was a bit odd. He added that the existing plan is neither balanced nor fair.

suggestion

Jamie Patton, managing director at Johnson Law Group, said many consumers would not want to go through the complaints process without representation and warned banks would try to weaponize the fees.

The proposal was ultimately designed for the claimant law firm kaibosh and the government's approach was incredibly good, he said.

Over the past two years, the FOS said a fifth of all cases were brought by commercial representatives, who account for a significant proportion of compensation due to their clients. Only a quarter of these cases said they achieved a better outcome for the consumer than the complainant initially suggested.

FOS said it was waiting for Congress to approve the necessary legislation before announcing a final decision on the fees.

