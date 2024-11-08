Liam Payne's body returned to UK ahead of funeral





Pop star Liam Payne's body has been handed over to his family to return to the UK ahead of his funeral, it has been confirmed.

Payne died three weeks ago after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

An autopsy determined he suffered internal and external bleeding and multiple trauma from the fall.

The BBC reports Payne's body was released to his family on Wednesday (November 6) after being detained in Argentina while local authorities completed further toxicology and laboratory requests.

His father, Geoff Payne, has been in Buenos Aires since October 18.

Shortly after his arrival, he was seen outside the Kasasur Hotel reading a tribute to his son and taking pictures of them kissing near the spot where he died. He also expressed his gratitude to fans for their support.

Liam Payne died in Argentina on October 16 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Born in Wolverhampton, Payne rose to fame as one of the five members of British boyband One Direction, first formed on ITV reality show The X Factor in 2010.

Along with bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Tomlinson, Payne has achieved numerous hit singles and four number one albums in the US.

After the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Payne followed former 1D members into a solo career, debuting with the Top 10 single Strip That Down featuring American rapper Quavo.

His first album, LP1, was released in 2019. He released a new single, Teardrops, earlier this year.

The singer was pronounced dead on October 16 after emergency services responded to a hotel manager's report of an aggressive man who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The 911 call was made at 5:01 p.m. local time, about 10 minutes before Payne died. Hotel staff told the operator that emergency services were urgently needed, noting that the hotel room had a balcony.

They said they needed to send someone urgently because the guest's life might be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony. And I was a little afraid that he might do something that could put his life in danger.

Payne's former One Direction bandmates said in joint and individual statements that they were devastated by the singer's death, while Cheryl, the mother of Payne's seven-year-old son Bear, expressed her grief at an indescribably painful time. Yes. Zayn Malik recently announced that he has postponed his US tour.

Argentina's prosecutor's office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

