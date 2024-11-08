What's happening in the UK government bond market?





The Labor government's first budget in 14 years continues to spark heated debate and skeptics say Britain's 10-year gold bond yields hit a one-year high to bolster their claims that Prime Minister Rachel Reeves is on the wrong track. points out that it has increased. .

Rising yields in the wake of the Bank of England's interest rate cut in August may not seem good, but 10-year government bond yields are also rising in France and the US, and are rising faster than in the UK. Maybe it's a hint that there's a bigger problem at work.

In principle, when a central bank cuts interest rates, benchmark Treasury bond prices should rise and yields should fall. This is especially true if monetary authorities are giving strong hints that further cuts in headline borrowing costs are on the way.

This is because the coupons of existing issues may appear more attractive compared to the coupons that come with newly issued bonds, so investors will be willing to purchase bonds that are already offered, which can (at least nominally) guarantee them higher returns. . The prices of existing benchmark bonds, such as those with 10-year maturity, will rise and yields will fall. This is because coupon payments continue to be made at a predetermined level at a predetermined time.

However, the UK 10-year government bond yield was 48 basis points higher than on July 31, the day before the Bank of England approved a 1/4 percentage point interest rate cut. This is the first reduction in the headline borrowing rate since 2020.

Source: LSEG Refinitive data

The 10-year gold bond yield, at 4.45%, was as high as it was at the height of the Trusonomics panic in the fall of 2022. However, it is important to remember that the rate of increase has moderated and the Bank of England benchmark interest rate is currently 5%. , compared to 2.25% two years ago, and that comparison is not entirely fair.

The UK is not alone in seeing this rise, with 10-year bond yields also rising in Germany, France and the US. The European Central Bank cut interest rates three times, and the US Federal Reserve cut rates once (a larger 0.5% rate cut).

Stock markets have supported this shift toward easing monetary policy, as evidenced by the way major indices such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite in the US, the DAX and MIB-30 in Europe, and even the uncivilized FTSE 100 are trading on multi-year or near-multi-year terms. . Or even to an all-time high. Bond investors, on the other hand, did not accept low interest rates.

Prime Minister Reeves can take some comfort in the fact that the benchmark UK 10-year gold yield has risen less in absolute terms than the US 10-year Treasury yield and has risen less than the change in the French 10-year OAT relative to the fall in Australian government bonds. The headline rates come as the UK has not been singled out for bond vigilante treatment.

Source: LSEG Refinitive data

But from an investment perspective, the growing uncertainty across government bond markets is a potentially troubling sign. This is especially true as equity markets remain buoyant and the investment grade corporate debt market offers tight spreads (premium yields) compared to government issuance.

It may not be a coincidence that the UK, France and the US have sovereign debt positions under greater scrutiny.

France's new prime minister, Michel Barnier, is trying to push through tax increases. Britain's new prime minister is trying to change the rules, raise taxes and engineer growth to help Britain lower its debt-to-GDP ratio and interest costs. And nerves are on edge in the U.S. because neither candidate mentioned the deficit as a problem during their long campaigns, instead proposing policies that would increase the deficit much faster than the Congressional Budget Office currently predicts.

The high interest rates, which account for one-fifth of total taxes levied in the United States, may persuade central banks to keep interest rates low because the government cannot afford to refinance at higher rates. Austerity policies may come at the cost of inflation as they will see politicians forced out of office at the earliest possible opportunity.

Source: FRED Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis database

This is one of the potentially big spanners in the works when it comes to cooling inflation, slowing the economy and lowering interest rates, and it is this story that has done much to push the stock market to its current lofty levels.

The Volatility Index, or VIX, or Fear Index, which measures expected volatility in the U.S. stock market, was again above 20. That's actually just about in line with historical standards, but it's higher by recent standards and someone, somewhere, is more nervous than the headline stock index suggests. The volatility of the Volatility Index (VVIX) and VIX option prices (and effective portfolio insurance against widespread market turmoil) are also rising.

The Bank of America MOVE index, which tracks volatility in the U.S. Treasury market, was near its highest in a year, while the CBOE OVX index, which tracks oil market volatility, rose to 44, up from its historical average of 37.

Source: Investing.com, CBOE

This could be a particularly volatile situation ahead of a hotly contested US presidential election amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East.

But it could also be a sign that a rapid stock market recovery from COVID-19, a Russian attack on Ukraine in 2022, and a banking crisis in the U.S. in the spring of 2023 could lead to bigger crises. The surge in gold prices to record highs can be seen as a further warning to prepare for less clear outcomes than stock markets are expecting in terms of low inflation, steady economic growth and low interest rates. At the central bank.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a personal recommendation or advice.

