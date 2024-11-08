



The Federal Reserve chairman said he would refuse to resign if President Donald Trump asked him to do so.

Jerome Powell told reporters it would be illegal for any president to fire Trump, following speculation he may replace the Federal Reserve chairman after his victory.

President Trump has previously suggested he wants to set interest rates himself, and earlier this year it was reported that aides were plotting to oust the Federal Reserve chairman to give the president a greater say in monetary policy.

Powell was speaking with reporters in Washington after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to its target range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent following President Trump's early stimulus.

Inflation and interest rates were key issues in this election and were cited as important factors in Kamala Harris' defeat.

When asked by reporters if he would resign, Powell simply replied, “No.”

Asked further what legal authority the president would have to demote himself, Powell said that was not permitted under the law.

A few hours ago, CNN reported, citing an unnamed campaign adviser, that President Trump is ready to inform Powell that his term ends in May 2026.

President Trump's public comments on the matter suggest that he wants a role in setting U.S. interest rates. He told reporters last August: I am at least the president [a] In my case, I've made a lot of money, I've been very successful, and I think I have, in many cases, better instincts than the people who are going to be at the Fed or chairman.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that aides had drawn up a variety of proposals for how monetary policy could be run in a second Trump administration, including rolling back the central bank's independence and ousting Chairman Powell.

Chairman Powell was originally appointed by President Trump as Chairman of the Federal Reserve during his first term as President. But Republicans have been critical of Powell's leadership ever since.

He accused the chairman of having no guts, no sense and no vision in 2019, claiming he was not cutting interest rates fast enough or enough. President Trump has previously questioned whether Prime Minister Powell is a bigger enemy of the United States than Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates for the second straight meeting came despite speculation that President Trump's policies could stoke inflation. Republicans campaigned on promises to introduce aggressive tariffs, which, if implemented, would likely raise the price of goods imported from China by as much as 60%.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that President Trump's plan to significantly increase import taxes risks dividing global markets.

He told LBC: As the world becomes more closed, trade costs rise through protectionism. This is not a good thing.

Powell said it was too early to tell what impact Trump's election would have on the economy. He said: In the short term, elections will have no impact on our policy decisions. We don't guess, we don't assume, we don't assume.

The S&P 500 stock index and tech-heavy Nasdaq rose after the Fed's announcement and set another record Thursday night after Wall Street surged on news of President Trump's victory.

Mr. Trump is returning to the White House at a time when borrowing costs are falling, and Mr. Powell has left open the possibility of another rate cut in December.

He told reporters: We are confident that with an appropriate rebalancing of policy positions, we can maintain the strength of our economy and labor market with inflation sustainably reduced to 2%.

