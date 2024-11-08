Nigel Farage and Britain's populist right seek to use Trump's victory to build momentum | Nigel Farage





Nigel Farage is set to address his party's first major rally since Donald Trump's election as Britain's emboldened populist right seeks to build links and gain momentum with the US president-elect.

In a proposal rejected by Labor, the British reform leader suggested he could already work behind the scenes to build relationships with the Trump administration on behalf of the British government.

Farage is scheduled to speak in Newport, south Wales, after attending a victory party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida attended by President Trump and other figures expected to be influential in the next White House administration.

Trump's plan to radically cut the US public sector and appoint Elon Musk to fire scores of people is a blueprint for what needs to happen in the UK, Farage said.

But while Reform is the UK's closest movement to the movement behind Trump, his victory was also cheered by the far right.

Before he was jailed for contempt of court last month, a video message recorded by Tommy Robinson in anticipation of a Trump victory was posted to the activist

Close associates of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, are using social media platforms to urge Trump to pressure Keir Starmer to release the man they described as a political prisoner.

They also tagged Xs owner Elon Musk for allowing Robinson to return to the platform and working with him.

Robinson's connection to Trump supporters was reflected in live coverage of the US election on Robinson's Urban Scoop platform. It featured interviews with American right-wingers, including multi-millionaire libertarian Patrick Byrne. The 2016 election denier funded a pro-Trump campaign group that used it to steer six-figure checks to far-right groups pushing voting conspiracies in the United States.

Across British far-right parties such as Britain First, Telegram channels and other social media, and even numerous violent street groups, congratulations erupted within hours after it was revealed that Trump had won.

But Reform is potentially best positioned to benefit from Trump. Party sources said they were expecting another modest membership boost on the back of his victory.

Reform is already trying to emulate Trump's success in courting young people in particular while rallying the kind of coalition that encompasses voters left behind – former industrial heartlands, rural communities and even some black, Asian and minority ethnic voters.

But there are also differences. While some on the reform wing enthusiastically embrace the Trump campaign's strategy of bypassing the mainstream media, the party's upper echelons also recognize its value.

Joe Mulhall, head of research at campaign group Hope Not Hate, said: There is already a feeling that with Farage he will seek to leverage his relationship with Trump in terms of political heft and heft.

But another aspect is that Elon Musk might end up in the White House. It already has a huge influence and even in recent weeks we've been talking about people retweeting and messaging Tommy Robinson.

Skip past newsletter promotions

America's Morning Briefing breaks down the day's top news to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

A more visible impact of Trump's victory in Britain was the continued attempt to legitimize far-right ideas in the country, Mulhall said.

Whether on the streets or in politics, the far right needs to sell people its utopian ideas. But with Trump as president, he added, they can effectively point to instances where what they want to do actually exists.

What makes them bold is that the message they sell can be presented as tangible, realistic, and achievable. It can be presented as if it actually existed. But it also creates a sense of groundbreaking change that they are winning the global war of ideas.

Gawain Towler, until recently the Reform Party's head of communications, said Farage's loyalty to Trump would now pay off, although others on the British right had tried to distance themselves from him.

Trump is personable, good-natured, and remembers everything. So that will come into play now, he said.

More broadly, while there are differences between the US and here, one of the biggest similarities between the US election and what has happened so far is that there is a sense of disdain among many in the US. Media and political elites for voters who would vote for someone like Trump.

Towler said Farage was in the US and the reforms marked what he claimed was the UK government's first political victory since going into parliament in the form of a U-turn on proposals to ban smoking and vaping in pub gardens.

It's always about the economy and that's why Trump wins. But I was also very convinced that the culture war was important and that opposition to net zero actually helped us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/07/nigel-farage-populist-right-trump-win-build-momentum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos