The impact of the election of the new President Trump on British foreign policy





Richard Whitman explores the impact of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election on British foreign policy.

The US presidential election is undoubtedly the most important overseas election for British foreign policy. And the re-election of Donald J. Trump as US president will have a bigger impact on the UK than the average change of administration in Washington DC. Security, defence, foreign economic and climate policy.

The United States is Britain's most important bilateral diplomatic, security and defense partner. After World War II, the British government combined British intelligence, security, and defense capabilities with those of the United States. This is seen as bringing significant benefits to the UK. But it also meant accepting constraints on British autonomy. As a result, the foreign, security and defense policy choices and actions of the new President Trump will have a direct impact on the UK.

In an exclusive debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Trump laid out the principles that will guide the foreign policy of his putative administration. world.

Elsewhere, Trump has questioned the value of the NATO alliance to the United States, expressed extreme skepticism about the U.S. benefit of supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia and argued it would bring a quick end to the conflict.

This position is fundamentally at odds with the UK's position outlined by the Labor government following last summer's election. The new government has made it clear that it views NATO as the cornerstone of national security and the alliance as the foundation of European security. The increase in military equipment and funding under Starmer has strengthened diplomatic and military support for Kiev to fight the Russian invasion.

The Labor government's line on resolving the conflict is that Ukraine should consequently preserve its ability to make its own choices about its defense and security measures, and London supports Ukraine's accession as a member of NATO.

NATO skepticism was also a feature of Trump's first term, but has been tempered by actions by European governments, NATO's secretary-general, members of the administration, and members of Congress. There is no same lineup in the second semester. Republicans are expected to control both the House of Representatives and Trump's positions on NATO, and his support for Ukraine has strong support from his party's leaders.

Figures advising Trump have suggested that those lacking financial contributions need to shake up the alliance, including the idea of ​​losing American security guarantees in a second-tier NATO.

Current measures to manage assistance to Ukraine are based on U.S. leadership and the commitment of U.S. military resources. Even when faced with a six-month withholding of military aid to Ukraine by the U.S. Congress, the Europeans were unable to compensate for the loss of American aid.

Support for Ukraine is a policy developed and pursued by the Biden administration, and the UK and its European allies will have to work extremely hard to persuade the new administration not to suddenly adopt a new course of action.

Another major challenge for British foreign policy will be Trump's operating style as US president. This presented a challenge in his first administration, where his willingness to publicly communicate judgment on British politics (mainly via Twitter) was a notable departure from precedent.

There is nothing to suggest that Trump's appetite for direct public comment on third country issues has diminished since then. Labor's attempts to build relationships with Trump and his team included a September dinner between Starmer and the then-presidential candidate, which drew some uncontroversial comments from diners. The party has since been embroiled in controversy over whether it was interference in the campaign, with activists traveling to the United States to work with Kamala Harris' campaign team and the Trump campaign claiming it was election interference.

The prime minister and president-elect are clearly not ideological soulmates, and whether a personal relationship can be forged that serves Britain's diplomatic interests will be the subject of considerable commentary. The political context of the coming US-UK leadership relationship will be unusually complex. Elon Musk, who has expressed strongly hostile views toward the Labor government, is a prominent figure in Trump's political campaign and is likely to have influence on the new administration. And Reform Party leader and lawmaker Nigel Farage has tried to position himself as an interlocutor between the prime minister and Trump.

Lastly, President Trump announced that he would significantly increase tariffs on American imports. In this area, the UK will face a different situation from other European allies who pursue their own trade policies outside of the EU's. Britain will want to avoid being tied down by punitive tariffs on EU trade that Trump has threatened.

But Britain may be under pressure to follow suit with expected tightening of US restrictions on trade with China. Expectations that President Trump will take a tougher stance on China appear to be at odds with the Labor government, which pursues cautious policies. This may be an area where the British government, along with other European countries, may be under pressure to align with the Trump administration's expected hard-line stance. Trump's apparent support for Israeli military action in Gaza and Lebanon may be a matter of tensions in UK-US relations, with the Labor government shifting to a less supportive stance than its Conservative predecessor.

In the short term, the UK will be committed to deepening relationships with key members of President Trump's transition team in hopes of creating pathways to understanding and some leverage. In the longer term, the UK's challenge will be to maintain key bilateral relationships amid the changes in American society, politics and governance of democracy symbolized by Trump's election.

Written by Professor Richard Whitman, UK Senior Fellow in Changing Europe.

