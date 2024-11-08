Germany arrests US national accused of spying for China | Spy News





The defendant until recently worked for the U.S. armed forces in Germany, according to prosecutors.

Germany has arrested a U.S. citizen suspected of providing intelligence about the U.S. military to China while working for U.S. forces in Germany, the federal prosecutor's office said.

According to German prosecutors, the man, identified only as Martin D under German privacy law, was arrested in Frankfurt on Thursday.

In a statement, prosecutors said he was accused of expressing willingness to work as an agent for a foreign intelligence agency and that he contacted Chinese officials in 2024 and offered to pass them sensitive information about the American army.

They said the defendant had worked for U.S. forces until recently. The investigation is being carried out in close coordination with German intelligence services, prosecutors added.

China and the United States have not yet responded to the announcement of this arrest.

Berlin has seen a rise in alleged Russia-linked espionage cases since the war in Ukraine and China, with its ties to Beijing coming under increasing pressure.

Last month, Germany warned of an increased risk of espionage from Beijing and strengthened security checks on personnel in sensitive government and business sectors.

In April, three Germans were arrested on suspicion of working to deliver technology that could strengthen China's navy. The same month, a European Union staff member of a far-right German politician was accused of working with Chinese intelligence services.

Concern over allegations of Chinese spying has also grown elsewhere in the West in recent months.

In March, the United States and Britain accused Beijing of cyberespionage against millions of people, including lawmakers, academics and journalists, as well as companies such as defense contractors.

At the time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said reports of Chinese spying in Europe were hype and aimed at discrediting and suppressing China.

