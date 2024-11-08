



Britain's ambassador to the United States, Karen Pearce, will be asked to stay on ahead of a new year of chaos for Britain's security and diplomatic affairs under Donald Trump.

Pearce's deep knowledge of the Republican Party makes him the best person to help lead the Labor government through a dangerous transition from the Biden administration to the Trump administration.

“She is doing a great job at the moment,” Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told Sky News on Thursday. She has the full confidence of the UK Government and we hope she continues the work she is doing. And I think she will be a very important interlocutor and advisor to the British government during this transition period.

He added, “I can’t say exactly when her term will end.” She's been doing it for years, but she's there now, she's going to be there for a while, and she's doing such a fantastic job for our country.

Pierce posted the following to X on Wednesday after Trump was announced as the winner of the US election: We look forward to deepening our already profound and successful partnership as we address the challenges of the 21st century.

She was appointed British Special Envoy to the United Nations in New York in 2018, and Ambassador to Washington in 2020.

There was speculation that if Kamala Harris won, one of Labour's foreign policy experts – Peter Mandelson, David Miliband and Valerie Amos – would be invited to the post. . But there is now likely to be a review of whether Labor figures are the best people to talk to the Trump team.

Washington's appointments are inextricably linked to vacancies for permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, national security adviser and, potentially, Britain's ambassador to the United Nations.

Philip Barton has announced that he is resigning as permanent secretary and may offer the job to Pearce, but Matthew Rycroft, the former permanent secretary at the Department for International Development and former British ambassador to the United Nations, has also been mentioned.

Former Ambassador to China Barbara Woodward, currently serving as the new national security adviser, is considered a strong contender. The position of Secretary of State is also becoming vacant.

Lord Mandelson is eyeing the chancellor of Oxford University, but has also been told he could also become an ambassador.

Skip past newsletter promotions

America's Morning Briefing breaks down the day's top news to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The Foreign Office is hoping that Foreign Secretary David Lammy's past anti-Trump comments, highlighted by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday, will not affect the so-called 'special relationship'.

But his team highlights the work he has done to connect with potential Republican foreign policy experts, including a meeting with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance in Munich this year and discussions with former national security adviser Robert O'Brien. He also spoke at the Hudson Institute think tank, emphasizing his Christian roots.

The bigger risk for the UK is being drawn into a tariff war between the EU and the US. Jeremy Shapiro, an expert on U.S.-EU relations at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said there is a serious cultural divide between Labor and Trump supporters.

He predicted that many European leaders would resort to bilateralism and flattery, but he couldn't say that would buy them anything. He said the trade deficit between the U.S. and other countries would be the issue most likely to move Trump in any relationship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/07/uk-us-ambassador-karen-pierce-stay-in-post-trump-transition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos