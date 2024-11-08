Britain adds blacklist of African mercenary groups in latest sanctions against Russia | Russia-Ukraine war news





The strike at the heart of Putin's war machine also targets those involved in the war in Ukraine and the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Britain announced dozens of new sanctions against Russia, targeting Moscow-backed African mercenary groups and those involved in the war in Ukraine and nerve agent attacks on British soil.

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced 56 new designations for individuals and entities, which it said targeted Russia's military-industrial complex and further restricted the supply of vital military equipment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding from Ukraine.

Companies based in China, Turkey and Central Asia were targeted for supplying and producing products such as machine tools, microelectronics and parts for drones.

Three private mercenary groups, including the Wagner Group's successor, Africa Corps, and 11 people linked to Russian proxies were also sanctioned.

These targets have direct links to the Kremlin, threatened peace and security in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, and committed widespread human rights abuses across the continent, the Foreign Office said.

The UK says it is now the first G7 country to directly sanction Afrika Korps, which it says threatens stability and security across Africa.

Russian intelligence agent Denis Sergeev is also suspected of being involved in the use of the Novichok nerve agent that poisoned Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England in 2018.

The Foreign Office called it the largest sanctions package imposed by Britain since May 2023.

Over the past month, the UK has imposed a number of sanctions against Russia, including designations targeting Russian shipping, alleged use of chemical weapons and cyber activities.

Today's actions continue to press the Kremlin's corrosive foreign policy, undermining Russia's attempts to foment instability across Africa, disrupting the supply of vital equipment to Putin's war machine, and disrupting the illicit international networks that Russia has worked so hard to build. The Foreign Minister said he would do it. David Lammy said.

The sanctions were imposed as Russia seeks to expand its presence in Africa, particularly in the western part of the continent and the Sahel region, amid its protracted war with Ukraine.

The United States and France have been gradually withdrawing their soldiers and weapons from the region as local governments object to their presence amid continued violence by armed groups.

