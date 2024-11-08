Britain sanctions Russian military officer accused of Salisbury Novichok poisoning amid Kremlin crackdown | political news





Britain has sanctioned a Russian military officer accused of helping poison former double agent Sergei Skripal from Salisbury to Novichok.

The Foreign Ministry imposed 56 new sanctions against people and entities linked to Russia, including the Wagner mercenary group, which operates unofficially on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, and companies based in China, Turkey and Central Asia that supply parts to Russia. .

Denis Sergeev, accused by the Metropolitan Police of attempted murder of double agent Skripal, was sanctioned under the chemical weapons sanctions regime.

The timing of the sanctions is understood to be aimed at showing a message of unity with European leaders at a summit in Ukraine this week.

Latest Politics: Trump's victory crushes European summit

“Sergeev supported the preparation and use of the chemical weapon Novichok in Salisbury and provided a coordinating role in London on the weekend of the attack,” the Foreign Office said.

Image: Sergei Skripal and Yulia Skripal were addicted to novichok. Photo: Shutterstock

Skripal and his daughter Julia were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in March 2018.

Police said he had applied the nerve agent Novichok to the front door of his home.

Three Russians, whom police said were GRU military intelligence officers, were charged in absentia in connection with the incident.

Sergeyev was last charged after police said he had been acting under the pseudonym Sergey Fedotov.

Image: Dawn Sturgess died after picking up a sample bottle of perfume containing Novichok.

The public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, the woman who was unwittingly murdered after discovering a sample bottle of perfume containing Novichok, heard Mr Skripal believed Mr Putin had ordered the attack on him. Yes.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected British accusations that the Kremlin was involved.

The investigation found that the amount of Novichok contained in the perfume bottle was enough to kill thousands of people.

The latest round of sanctions also included companies supplying Russia with military equipment used in the war against Ukraine.

Ten companies based in China and a handful from Turkey, Estonia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are on the list that supply and produce machine tools, microelectronics and components for drones used by Russia in Ukraine.

Read more:Trump's unpredictability leaves the UK government in an unknown situation. 40 killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:35 North Korean troops near the Ukrainian border

Russia-based mercenary groups linked to the Kremlin and operating in sub-Saharan Africa are also included in the list.

The Foreign Office said they were threatening peace and security in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic and were committing widespread human rights abuses across Africa.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the button below to enable Spreaker cookies or modify your preferences to only allow these cookies once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

Listen to Politics At Jack And Sam's in your podcast app

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Today's action will continue to press the Kremlin's corrosive foreign policy, undermine Russia's attempts to foment instability across Africa and disrupt the supply of vital equipment to President Putin's war machine.” He said.

“And disrupt the illicit international networks that Russia has worked so hard to build.

“President Putin thought that barely 1,000 days into the war, he would fail and I would continue to pressure the Kremlin and support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-sanctions-russian-military-officer-accused-of-salisbury-novichok-poisoning-in-crackdown-on-kremlin-13249869 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos