US pollsters are criticized again for failing to predict Trump's triumph | US elections 2024





American pollsters are being criticized for the current third presidential election, because they did not predict the categorical triumph of Donald Trump at the polls which would propel him to the White House.

After seriously underestimating Trump's support in the 2016 and 2020 elections, polling firms announced a recalibrated methodology for 2024, intended to more realistically reflect his position while restoring their own credibility.

Instead, pollsters are now being called on to explain a wide range of surveys that have shown the two candidates essentially deadlocked, both nationally and in battleground states, in a race deemed too tight to be announced.

To further compound the embarrassment, many polling experts, in the final days before Election Day, predicted a close election victory for Kamala Harris, who was predicted by some to be on the verge of a majority victory of the seven swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

In fact, Trump won five states at press time and was ahead in Nevada and Arizona, which had not yet been called.

A poll released this weekend by the Des Moines Register claimed to give Harris a three-point lead over Trump in the Republican stronghold state of Iowa, allegedly fueled by widespread outrage among women voters over restrictions on voting rights. abortion.

How the night of Trump's presidential return went

The poll, conducted by J Ann Selzer, an Iowa pollster widely known among her peers for its reliability, fueled Democratic hopes for a wave of support among female voters that could potentially spill over to neighboring Michigan and Wisconsin.

Selzer stood behind his findings even as the Trump campaign dismissed them as a bogus poll and an obvious outlier.

I've been the queen of outliers time and time again, Selzer, whose polls correctly predicted Barack Obama's triumph in the 2008 Iowa caucuses, told the New York Times. I'm not nervous.

Actual events proved that the poll was botched. Iowa was called early for Trump, and with almost all votes counted Wednesday, he led by a clear 55.9% to 42.7%.

Rick Perlstein, an award-winning historian who has written several books chronicling the rise of American conservatism, lamented the role of polls in modern elections in a series of articles on X.

Iowa called Trump. Polling is a very compromised business. It would be great to see people start ignoring it, he wrote Tuesday evening.

In a later article, he wrote: One of the things that makes polling companies trip is [the] they have a strained relationship with traditional journalism, complaining about their sweeping coverage that doesn't understand polling methodology, but also soliciting that coverage for commercial gain.

These criticisms were joined by Allan Lichtman, an American University historian, who predicted a Harris victory based on a system of 13 keys that he had used to correctly predict the outcome of 11 of the last 12 elections presidential elections.

Unlike Nate Silver, who will try to question why he didn't see the election coming, I admit I was wrong, Lichtman wrote, adding that he would evaluate his method and the election on a live broadcast. live Thursday.

Silver, a pollster who founded FiveThirtyEight, had Harris as a marginal favorite hours before polls opened, but he wrote two weeks earlier that his instincts favored Trump.

The pollsters' discomfiture was also highlighted by online betting companies, who claimed to have predicted the outcome more accurately than self-proclaimed professionals with decades of experience in the field.

Five companies Betfair, Kalshi, Polymarket, PredictIt and Smarkets gave Trump a greater than even chance of winning on the eve of Election Day, The New York Times reported. When the polls closed on Tuesday, the odds in favor of his victory increased.

Polymarket boasted that it had proven the wisdom of the markets in the face of polls, the media and experts.

Polymarket predicted results consistently and accurately well ahead of all three, demonstrating the power of high-volume, deeply liquid prediction markets, the company posted on X.

Tarek Mansour, the managing director of Kalshi, put it more succinctly. Polls 0, forecast markets 1, he wrote.

