Is there a national shift to the right in the United States? Strategists weigh inExBulletin

In the days leading up to election night, media outlets across the country, including NPR, were predicting a historically close race that could take days to decide.

But as Tuesday night wore on, it became clear that former President Donald Trump was on the path to victory. And early Wednesday morning, the result was announced.

With what looked to be a historically close race behind us, the question is: How did Trump win so decisively?

All Things Considered hosts Juana Summers and Mary Louise Kelly break it down with two veteran political strategists, Democrat Anna Greenberg and Republican Sarah Longwell, covering four major themes.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

1. The great gender gap hasn't really materialized

Mary Louise Kelly: I want to explain who came out for Trump and what issues motivated them. Let's start with women. Anna, early indications were that women were going to come in large numbers. The idea was that this would help Harris. This is not the case. What happened?

Anna Greenberg: First of all, I think like a lot of people, myself included, we got a little bit ahead of our skis in early voting, where you saw a pretty significant gap in male turnout and women, suggesting that there is an even greater gender gap in participation than there is normally. And it turned out that wasn't the case: 53% of the electorate was female, which is pretty standard, and there was a gender gap, but it wasn't as big as many predicted it. So Harris won 53% of women, while Trump won 55% of men, and that clearly wasn't enough.

Kelly: So Sarah, chime in on that, and your perspective on what's called the gender gap, which hasn't really materialized. Does this tell us that women voters weren't as enthusiastic about reproductive rights and the issue of abortion as everyone thought?

Sarah Longwell: Yeah. I also think it was just, look, it was the economy. I do focus groups all the time and I always start them by asking people: How do you think things are going in the country? And for years, people have been saying they don't think things are going well. Inflation killed them. You know, they're frustrated with immigration. The Dobbs effect was therefore simply minimized. And I think women obviously broke with Harris somewhat, but it wasn't on the scale that she needed to make up for the fact that Democrats were doing poorly with men of all races, and that the background was falling out with the Hispanics. . They really needed white women to make up those numbers, and they didn't.

A Vote Here/Aqui sign is displayed at a church polling station after polls opened before sunrise on November 5 in Tempe, Arizona.

. Mario Tama/Getty Images 2. Latino voters turned to Trump

Juana Summers: I want to talk about Latino voters, because an NBC News exit poll found that, compared to 2020, Latino voters shifted to Trump by 25 percentage points. The Latino men were particularly interesting. So Sarah, do we have any idea what it is about Trump's message that is driving such seemingly decisive support from this particular group?

Longwell: Yeah. When I do focus groups with Hispanic voters, they look like white voters who vote for Trump. There was very little difference. And they tend to be very hawkish on immigration. They, too, cite the economy as the number one problem, hit hard by inflation. And then there are also certain cultural elements. This is largely because they don't like the more identity politics of the Democratic Party. They tend to reject that. And for some time now, they've been breaking down more and more culturally for the Republicans. And then the bottom really fell out during this election cycle.

Summers: Anna, let me bring you here. I mean, this is a group that traditionally supports Democrats. I'll just note that Vice President Harris is trailing President Biden's 2020 numbers with this group. Tell us what you see here. Why is the party losing support?

Greenberg: Well, I think there's been a shift in the Hispanic electorate for some time. Because as the population grows and more Hispanic voters are born in the United States, are native English speakers, consume more English almost exclusively in English-language media, they begin to politically look like everyone else, right? And as the population grows in this particular segment, one might expect, just as in the past, Irish, Italian and Polish immigrants to assimilate and be like everyone else. So in a way, demographically, it's not really a surprise. And Hillary Clinton also underperformed among Hispanic voters. And I think Democrats need to view this, in some ways, as the new normal, and start thinking differently about how to reach Hispanic voters. In particular, understanding differences within populations, communities, state to state, region to region, generation to generation, language, and even a country of origin.

3. The economy was *the* topic of discussion

Kelly: Let me focus on the economy for a moment. I want you both to listen to what we heard from a Michigan voter earlier this week. Here's Michael Gee, he was talking about how he sees the difference between today's economy and the economy under President Trump:

I think people were more confident, things went more smoothly, and they could provide for our family. I was at 7-Eleven yesterday, eggs were $6.99 per dozen eggs. I have never seen eggs so expensive in my life.

Sarah Longwell, Does Trump's victory really come down to something like the price of eggs?

Longwell: Actually, I think so, it's one of the biggest factors, and we hear it all the time in bands. And actually, I think it's sometimes hard for people in big cities to understand how price-sensitive these voters are. When I do focus groups with voters, and this is one of the reasons I think Democrats have underperformed among young people, people know exactly how much milk costs. They know exactly how much eggs cost. They are very sensitive to the price of gasoline. In the inflationary environment that we have experienced post-COVID, incumbents around the world have been affected. Incumbents are losing at a rapid rate in this post-Covid environment because inflation is a factor that actually ends presidential elections.

Kelly: Although we know, Anna, that inflation has mostly returned to levels that resemble normal. So why didn't this resonate?

Greenberg: That's true. And revenues have increased, and the stock market is doing very well, all these things. First, I agree with Sarah, but I think it also suggests, more generally, that this is a failed administration. And if you look at Joe Biden's job approval numbers and his favorability, [it was] obviously incredibly low, and remained incredibly low even after seeing the change on the ticket. His numbers have not improved. And in many ways, it was an election for change. So I think the inflationary pressures and the perception that they were coming from the Biden administration were part of a vote for change.

Chalk drawings on the sidewalk outside a polling place on the campus of Wayne State University on November 5 in Detroit, Michigan.

. Sarah Rice/Getty Images 4. A national shift to the right is open to interpretation

Summers: Sarah, I just have a general question for you. We saw Trump win big on Tuesday night. He has made progress in almost every demographic group. You look at a map, it looks quite red. One would assume that the entire country is on the right track. Is this the case?

Longwell: That's right, and it's not just about swing states. Places like Illinois and New Jersey have all seen shifts to the right. But I don't know if that necessarily means the country is becoming more conservative per se. I think it had a lot more to do with the fact that people were really frustrated with the economic situation. It was a widespread situation. You know, the fact that there was so much movement in states where there was no advertising, where they didn't have access to voting operations as was the case in swing states, indicates that there was enormous macro frustration with the Biden administration and the economy and immigration that led the country to outright reject Kamala Harris as someone considered the incumbent.

Kelly: Anna Greenberg, the Democrats lost the White House. They lost the Senate. We don't yet know where the Chamber will land. Are Democrats ready now to change their message, to do the work to change the sense of belonging to the Democratic Party?

Greenberg: Well, I think that's a huge question that's difficult to answer, especially the day after the election. I think there will certainly be some soul-searching, and there will be, you know, an autopsy, just like there was for the Republicans in 2012. But I think when you're a party that represents a diverse coalition on the racially and regionally, in terms of educational attainment, the idea that you can sort of turn the page on a dime and say, Well, I'm just going to talk about things that men are interested in, and I 'hope I win an election, that's not really how it works. And I'm not saying that Democrats have a wonderful message to send to men. I'm not even saying that all men are actually a good target for the Democratic Party. The Republican advantage in terms of message is its homogeneity, and the Democrats' advantage in terms of diversity is both that it is broadly representative, but also much more difficult for what I think is a set of minority voters and homogeneous, even though Trump obviously won the popular vote.

