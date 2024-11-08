US central bank boss says Trump can't fire him





The head of the US central bank has denied rumors that his position could be under threat as Donald Trump prepares to take power in Washington.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he would not resign if Trump asked and that it was “not authorized by law” in the White House to force him out.

Mr. Powell was answering questions from reporters at a news conference after the bank announced a reduction in borrowing costs, lowering the Fed's key rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

Forecasters expected borrowing costs to fall further in coming months, but warned that Trump's plans for tax cuts, immigration and tariffs could keep pressure on the inflation and increase public borrowing, thus complicating these bets.

Trump has pledged to impose import duties of at least 10% on all goods entering the country, costs that economists say would be passed on to consumers, helping to drive up prices.

Tax cuts could also fuel inflation by encouraging spending, while Trump's proposed mass immigrant deportations would create a significant gap in the U.S. workforce, which could push up wages.

Interest rates on US debt have already jumped this week, reflecting these concerns.

Mr. Powell said Thursday that it was too early to say how the new administration's agenda might affect the U.S. economy — or how the Fed should respond.

“We are only at an early stage: we don’t know what the policies are, we don’t know when they will be implemented,” he said. “In the short term, the elections will have no effect on our political decisions.”

Mr. Powell was appointed Fed chairman by Trump in 2017, but later became a frequent target of his critics.

During his first term, Trump called bank executives “idiots” on social media and reportedly consulted advisers about whether he could fire Mr. Powell.

This year, US media reported that Trump's allies were looking for ways for the White House to assert more control over the Fed, including potentially sidelining Mr. Powell by prematurely naming his replacement.

Trump has repeatedly said he believes he has the right to express his views on the Fed's actions. He told Bloomberg over the summer that he would let Powell complete his term, which ends in 2026, “especially if I thought he was doing the right thing.”

However, Powell said Thursday that he would not resign if Trump asked him to do so, and that an attempt to oust him before the end of his term is “not permitted by law.”

Mr. Powell has come under close scrutiny in recent years as prices began to rise in 2022.

The bank responded by rapidly raising rates that year, eventually raising them from near zero to around 5.3% in July – the highest rate in more than two decades.

These increases affected the public in the form of higher borrowing costs for credit cards, mortgages and other loans, helping to fuel discontent with the rising cost of living, particularly for housing. , which played a role in the elections.

The Fed began reversing course in September, lowering rates by 0.5 percentage points more than usual, expressing confidence in stabilizing the pace of price increases in the United States.

Inflation in the United States stood at 2.4% in September, compared to more than 9% in June 2022, according to the latest official figures.

The cut announced Thursday, widely expected and unanimous, marked the second consecutive decline, lowering rates by an additional 0.25 percentage point.

Mr. Powell said Thursday that officials also remained focused on maintaining price stability and a healthy labor market.

Although concerns about rising unemployment flared earlier this year, they calmed in September after data showed an unexpected sharp rise in hiring.

However, the latest figures show almost no job growth in October, as the country grappled with hurricanes and strikes.

Mr. Powell said officials expected to continue cutting rates, but it remained to be seen at what pace and how far. He resisted questions seeking more specific advice.

“We don't think this is the right time to give further guidance – there is a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “The goal is to find the right pace and destination as you go.”

Whitney Watson, co-head of fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said her firm expected another rate cut in December but acknowledged questions about the path forward.

“Stronger data and uncertainty over fiscal and trade policies mean growing risks that the Fed chooses to slow the pace of its easing measures,” she said, noting that the central bank could begin to “ignore” rate cuts next year.

The Fed's decision came on the same day that the Bank of England warned that lowering borrowing costs could take longer, warning that inflation could rise after last week's budget.

On both sides of the Atlantic, we are seeing expectations for future rate cuts significantly reduced compared to what many had initially hoped for,” said Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors.

“In the United States, it appears that interest rates will remain high for longer, as the Fed will need to tread very carefully until it is better able to assess the true impact of Trump's plans.

