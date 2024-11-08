Trump vows to implement largest mass deportation plan in US history





President-elect Trump has promised to carry out the largest deportation program in American history on the first day of his new term. NBC News Julia Ainsley reports on Trump's proposal and why he plans to cut off federal funding for police officers who refuse to participate in mass deportations. 7, 2024

