2024 House, Senate and gubernatorial elections map: Results from all 50 US states as Republicans inch closer to majority in the House | US elections 2024

How are the American elections going?

The American Parliament, Congress, has two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate.

How is the House of Representatives elected and how does it work?

The lower house, the House of Representatives, has 435 voting seats, each representing a constituency of roughly similar size. Elections for each of these seats are held every two years.

The Speaker of the House is the speaker of the chamber, elected by the representatives. The House has several exclusive powers, such as the power to propose revenue bills, impeach federal officials, and elect the president in the event of a tie between the electoral colleges.

How is the Senate elected and how does it work?

The upper house, the Senate, has 100 members who serve a six-year term. A third of the seats are elected during each two-year cycle. Each state has two senators, regardless of its population; that means Wyoming, with a population of less than 600,000, is the same weight as California, with nearly 40 million residents.

In most states, the candidate with the most votes on Election Day wins the seat. However, Georgia and Louisiana require the winning candidate to receive 50% of the votes cast; if no one does, they hold a runoff between the top two candidates.

Most laws must pass both houses to become law, but the Senate has other important functions, including approving high-level presidential nominations, such as to the Supreme Court. The Senate also has the exclusive power to give advice to the president, to consent to the ratification of treaties, and to try cases of impeachment of federal officials submitted to it by the House.

How are governors elected and how do they function?

Governors are directly elected in their state. The candidate having obtained the greatest number of votes is declared the winner.

In each state, the executive branch is headed by a governor. They hold office for four years, with the exception of Vermont and New Hampshire, where terms last two years.

Governors are responsible for implementing state laws and have a number of powers, such as executive orders, executive budgets, legislative proposals, and vetoes.

How are the results reported?

The election results on this page are reported by the Associated Press. AP will call the winner in a state when it determines the final candidate has no path to victory. This can happen before 100% of a state's votes have been counted.

Estimates of the total vote in each state are also provided by AP. The numbers are updated throughout election night and in the following days as more voter turnout data becomes available.

A handful of races are run with a ranked-choice voting system, in which voters can rank candidates in their order of preference. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, then the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and the votes of their supporters will be counted for their next choice. The Guardian has marked these elections where appropriate above and shows the results of the final result with redistributed votes.

Illustrations by Sam Kerr. Cartograms by Pablo Gutirrez.

