Regarding the abolition of the US Department of Education





Published on November 7, 2024

The federal government has hijacked our education system, using taxpayer dollars to impose harmful policies and control what is taught in our schools. This memo addresses five major areas where eliminating the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) and moving to block grants would restore state authority, allowing communities—not bureaucrats in Washington—to decide what which is best for their children.

Defending parents' rights: The Biden administration has called parents threats and tried to silence their concerns. States, once control is re-established, will ensure that the voice of parents is not only heard but respected. Ending Social Indoctrination in Classrooms: Federal funds have been used to impose radical agendas, such as promoting boys in girls' sports and promoting divisive racial and gender ideologies. With block grants, states can reject these mandates and focus on real education rather than propaganda. Protecting Patriotism in the School Curriculum: Schools are pressured to teach books that undermine American values ​​and ignore the truth about American history. By removing federal overreach, states can ensure that students learn a patriotic curriculum that respects our country and honors our shared heritage. Ending the impact of illegal immigration on schools: Open border policies flood schools with unregulated demands, stretching resources for America's children. States, free from federal government overreach, could manage these impacts in ways that protect classrooms and put their communities first. Blocking Foreign Influence in Our Schools: Federal policies tie funding to outside programs, allowing China and other adversaries to infiltrate our education system. Without federal conditions, states could reject foreign interference and ensure that schools promote only American values.

As we prepare for significant and impactful changes in public education policy in the coming months, the Oklahoma State Department of Education will direct agency resources to ensure that priorities above are upheld and that Oklahoma schools are equipped to adapt smoothly while maintaining the highest standards of education. the education of our students.

