Jonathan Powell appointed as UK national security adviser

Jonathan Powell, Sir Tony Blair's former chief of staff and architect of the Northern Ireland peace process, will become Sir Keir Starmus' new national security adviser.

Powell, a veteran diplomat, will play a key role in shaping Britain's position on the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as building relationships with Donald Trump's new administration.

The return of Powell, 68, to the core of the government will significantly strengthen Starmers' Downing Street operation, which has been criticized as underpowered since Labour's July 4 election victory.

Powell served as Blair's chief of staff during his 10-year tenure as Labor leader and played a key role in brokering the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended years of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Downing Street announced on Friday that he would replace National Security Adviser Sir Tim Barrow, adding a political edge to the NSA's role. Barrow will take up the role from September 2022.

Starmer said of Powell: He is uniquely qualified to advise governments on the challenges ahead and work with counterparts around the world to protect and advance UK interests.

The prime minister's colleague said Starmer wanted someone with a deft political hand to take on the job.

Citing the political furor over Starmer's stance on Israel's war in Gaza, the allies said they could see how foreign policy had increasingly become a key domestic political issue.

In recent years, Powell has led a UK-based charity that covers international conflicts and helped Starmer negotiate a controversial deal in which Britain would hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in exchange for securing the future of British-American military bases. joined. .

His unique combination of policy and political experience will enable him to work with allies and partners on all issues facing Britain, one of Starmer's allies said.

International relations and national security are increasingly intertwined with the political choices governments face in their economic and domestic policies.

Chairman Powell said he was honored to take on the role. National security is at the core of our nation's response to the many challenges we face, and having a coordinated response will be critical to our success, he said.

Rishi Sunak, the former Conservative chancellor, originally intended for Barrow to be appointed British ambassador to the United States, replacing Dame Karen Pierce. But Pearce, dubbed the Trump whisperer in Whitehall, is now expected to remain in his post.

Starmer canceled his predecessor's appointment to the role of national security adviser last August and made his own choice.

Sunak's decision to appoint then-deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces Gwyn Jenkins to the role was controversial among diplomats, who pointed out that it had always previously been filled with officials with civil service experience rather than the military.

