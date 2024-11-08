US election briefing: Democrats overcome defeat and the blame lies with Biden and the economy | US elections 2024





The Democratic Party has begun to overcome Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election, with post-pandemic headwinds, inability to distance itself from Joe Biden, and overestimating access to abortion instead of the economy as the election winner, all reported by congressional Democrats as reasons for this decisive defeat.

Biden struck an upbeat tone in a speech to the nation, praising Harris for her inspiring campaign. Comments from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders saying Democrats had abandoned the working class earned a rebuke from Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison.

Biden's decision to seek reelection and then late withdrawal drew criticism from many former advisers and high-profile Democratic politicians, including Michael Bloomberg, a former New York mayor and presidential candidate, who said he was probably not a good idea to cover up President Joe Biden's infirmities. until they became undeniable on live television.

Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, pushed back against the accusation that it was arrogant for the 81-year-old president to seek a second term: It was the president who was the only person [who] managed to beat Donald Trump.

Here's what else happened on Thursday:

News and updates on the US presidential election

Trump named Susie Wiles, the manager of his victorious campaign, as White House chief of staff, making her the first woman to hold the influential post. She was considered the leading contender for the job but avoided the spotlight, even declining Trump's invitation to take the microphone during his victory speech on Wednesday. Learn more about Wiles here.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed admiration for Trump's response to an assassination attempt. Putin said he was ready to engage in dialogue with Trump, which would cause concern in kyiv and other European capitals. Hours earlier, Russia carried out a massive drone attack on kyiv and killed four people in a strike on a hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

Republicans have expanded their control of the US Senate, after Dave McCormick defeated the Democratic incumbent in Pennsylvania. Control of the House remained uncertain Thursday, with Republicans closing in on the 218 seats needed for a majority.

Health care providers reported an unprecedented increase in demand for reproductive and gender-affirming medications in the wake of Trump's victory, even greater than in the aftermath of Roe v Wade. .

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a special session of the state legislature to ensure the attorney general's office and other state agencies have the funding they need. California has safeguards in place to protect the rights of its residents under an adversarial federal government.

Trump, as president, could give Israel a blank check for all-out war against Iran, a former CIA director and US defense secretary has predicted. Palestinians in Ramallah say the situation cannot be worse for them than under Biden.

Elon Musk said Trump's appearances on the podcast made a big difference in the election, as the manosphere and so-called heterodoxy celebrate the result. Meanwhile, searches for the 4B movement have increased on Google and TikTok as women discuss the end of heterosexual dating with men.

A Texas judge has ruled against Biden's plan providing a path to citizenship for some immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens, a blow that could keep the program stalled during the final months of the president's term. Fear has increased in undocumented communities and families risk being torn apart by the prospect of Trump's promised mass deportation program.

Americans view immigration as the most pressing issue Trump needs to address, and a large majority believe he will order mass deportations of people living in the United States illegally, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. Its chairman, Jerome Powell, said the election outcome would have no short-term impact on rates and insisted he would not resign if Trump asked him to leave early, adding that firing a governor of the Fed was not authorized by law.

The British government will ask its ambassador to Washington, Dame Karen Pierce, to remain in post while Trump takes power, ahead of a complex shake-up of the UK's security and diplomatic functions in the new year.

Sales have surged for dystopian books, with The Handmaids Tale rising more than 400 places on the bestseller charts since Wednesday and Timothy Snyder's On Tyranny enjoying a similar rush.

Read more about the Guardians' coverage of the 2024 US elections

