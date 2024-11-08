UK weather: 'High pressure gloom' blamed as no sunshine has been recorded in many parts of the country so far this month | uk news





No sunlight was recorded at all in many parts of the UK this month.

“Anticyclonic darkness” has been blamed for the bleak conditions of fog, drizzle and low clouds.

One of the worst affected areas is the village of Odiham, Hampshire, where only 12 minutes of sunlight were recorded over the last 11 days.

And for passengers traveling to and from Heathrow, it was gray with less than two hours of sunlight.

Meanwhile, many weather stations in eastern England and Wales saw no sunlight at all for the first eight days of November.

The Met Office said people living in southern England have experienced an average of one hour of sunshine since the start of the month.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon refers to the “high pressure darkness”, when “high pressure traps a layer of moisture near the Earth's surface, bringing prolonged periods of cloudy and hazy weather, but also fog and fog.”

Image: This week hasn't been good for anyone looking to admire the London skyline. Photo:PA

Mr Dixon said the current situation was “unusual but not unprecedented”.

This means the UK has so far experienced just 5% of the average sunshine during a typical November.

Unlike much of England, Scotland and the far north of England experienced warmer rays.

The Scottish town of Kinloss recorded 20.7 hours of sunshine between November 1 and 7.

It comes after south-east England and western Scotland experienced low average sunshine levels in October, along with most of England and Wales in September.

Image: Gray fog and low clouds behind the O2 Stadium in Greenwich. Photo:PA

Most of the darkness will remain for the next few days, but a frontal system moving south on Sunday will begin to clear the clouds and bring plenty of sunshine on Monday.

However, cloud cover will increase again by Wednesday, with a higher chance of rain, especially over northern areas.

