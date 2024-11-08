US authorities investigate text messages invoking black slavery | Racism news





US authorities are investigating reports that black people across the country received text messages invoking slavery after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

The racist text messages were reported by people in more than a dozen US states, including California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia and Alabama.

The wording of the messages varies but follows the same basic script of informing the recipient that they have been selected to harvest cotton at the nearest plantation, according to local news and social media posts.

Some texts were labeled as coming from a Trump supporter or included the hashtag #MAGA.

Frances Carmona, a Native American woman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, told local media that her 15-year-old niece received one of the messages, which said she should be prepared to be searched and patted down once inside. the plantation.

Upset is an understatement, Carmona was quoted as saying by NBC affiliate WOOD-TV.

I don't know what's going on. I knew things were going to happen after the election, but not the day after. You know, it's a little scary. It's scary.

The FBI said Thursday it was aware of the messages and was in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities.

As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities, the agency said in a statement.

The Federal Communications Commission said it was investigating the texts in conjunction with federal and state law enforcement.

Attorneys general from several states have also confirmed they are studying the issue.

These messages are horrific, unacceptable and will not be tolerated, said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

If you have received one of these text messages, I ask you to please come forward and report it. I am committed to protecting the rights of all Marylanders. There is no home for hate in Maryland.

The NAACP, one of the largest black civil rights organizations in the United States, condemned the messages.

The threat and mention of slavery in 2024 is not only deeply disturbing, but continues a legacy of evil that dates back to before the Jim Crow era and now seeks to prevent Black Americans from enjoying the same freedom to pursue life , freedom and freedom. happiness, said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

These actions are not normal. And we refuse to allow them to be normalized.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), another civil rights organization, also expressed condemnation, describing the posts as a public spectacle of hatred and racism that makes a mockery of our civil rights history.

Leaders at all levels must condemn anti-Black racism, in any form, whenever we see it and we must follow our words with actions that advance racial justice and build an inclusive democracy where every person feels safe and welcome in her community, Margaret Huang, SPLC president and CEO said in a statement.

About a fifth of hate crimes reported in major U.S. cities in 2022 targeted Black people, according to police data analyzed by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/8/us-authorities-probe-text-messages-invoking-enslavement-of-black-people The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos