November 7, 2024 – US election news





Several people, including children and students, reported receiving racist text messages in recent days from unrecognized phone numbers.

The texts were reported in states including Maryland, New Jersey, Alabama, Michigan and South Carolina. CNN has reached out to state officials for additional information about the text messages.

The FBI is aware of offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals across the country and is in contact with the Department of Justice and other federal authorities regarding the matter, the FBI said in a statement Thursday. As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities.

Officials with the Montgomery County, Maryland, school board say local law enforcement and the FBI are aware that people, including their students, are receiving the texts, and that law enforcement in some areas have announced that they consider the messages to be low-level threats, according to a release from Montgomery County Public Schools.

Talaya Jones, a black woman who lives in Piscataway, New Jersey, said she was shocked to receive a text message Wednesday informing her that she had been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation, a she told CNN on Thursday.

My first reaction was probably disbelief, like I thought it was like a joke, said Jones, who forwarded the text message to loved ones. It just shows that we haven't come as far as everyone thought we would as a nation, from the days when slavery still existed, Jones said.

Virginia news station WVEC-TV said one of its photographers, Sam Burwell, received a text message from an unknown phone number, addressing him by name, and as the text received by Jones, the text told him that he had been selected to pick cotton on the farm. nearest plantation.

Burwell said in an article published by WVEC-TV that he was concerned about receiving a text message a day after the election.

“I feel like it’s a spam message (and) I’m disappointed in the message they’re sending a day after the election,” Burwell said.

Officials in Washington, D.C. and Virginia told CNN on Thursday that they were looking into the racist text messages.

CNN has contacted the Federal Communications Commission for comment.

