What's next for reproductive rights in the United States





Two years ago, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a legal decision protecting the right to abortion. Since then, abortion bans have been enacted in several states and millions of people in the United States have lost access to local clinics.

Today, some states are voting to expand and protect access to abortion. This week, seven states voted in favor of such measures. And voters in Missouri, a state that has long restricted access, voted to overturn the ban.

It's not all good news for supporters of reproductive rights. Some states have voted against access to abortion. And questions remain about the impact of a second term under former President Donald Trump, who is expected to return to office in January.

Roe v. Wade, the legal decision that established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973, guaranteed the right to abortion up to the point of fetal viability, which is generally considered to be around 24 weeks of pregnancy. It was overturned by the United States Supreme Court in the summer of 2022.

Within 100 days of the ruling, 13 states had enacted total bans on abortion at conception. Clinics in these states could no longer provide abortions. Other states have also restricted access to abortion. During that 100-day period, 66 of 79 clinics across 15 states stopped offering abortion services and 26 closed their doors completely, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute.

The political reaction to this decision was intense. This week, abortion was on the ballot in 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York and South Dakota. And seven of them voted in favor of access to abortion.

The impact of these votes will vary by state. Abortion was already legal in Maryland, for example. But the new measures are expected to make it harder for lawmakers to restrict reproductive rights in the future. In Arizona, abortions after 15 weeks had been banned since 2022. There, voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that will guarantee access to abortion until fetal viability.

Missouri was the first state to enact an abortion ban once Roe v. Wade was canceled. The state's current Right to Life law prohibits doctors from performing abortions except in medical emergencies. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. This week, the state voted to overturn that ban and protect access to abortion up to fetal viability.

