I followed through on my plan to leave the United States if Trump won in 2016





Sonya Moore has decided that if Donald Trump wins in 2016, she will leave the United States. She followed through and has lived abroad for seven years. Moore is a yoga teacher, writer and photographer.

“If Trump wins this election, I will leave the country.”

I said these words in November 2016. Many other Americans did too: so many, in fact, that Canada's immigration website crashed due to increased traffic as and as the votes are counted. No joke.

I don't know how many others acted on that statement, but I did. Trump won the election and I left the United States nine months later.

Full disclosure: Trump becoming president wasn't the only reason I left, it was also getting tired of my corporate job, coupled with a strong desire to explore the world .

I was 37, single, with no kids or pets, so I was free to quit my job, uproot myself, and fly away. At the time, I owned a house which I sold a few months after leaving.

When I left, I didn't have much other than the intention of spending time slowly exploring Asia and teaching English when I needed to make money. This no-plan thing wasn't for me, but I was comfortable with solo international travel, thanks to previous study abroad experiences and 14 years of intensive work-related travel abroad .

Moore fell in love with the quality of life in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Sonya Moore This move opened a new chapter in my life

Over the months, I have discovered that when you give it space, life guides you to the places, people and opportunities that are meant for you.

Seven years later, I am still living happily outside the United States. Although my decision to leave opened up a horizon of experiences beyond my wildest dreams and led me to the man of my dreams, everything was not a bed of roses.

The first year I lived off my savings while slowly traveling through Asia. I began my journey in India, where I spent 10 days in a silent meditation retreat, attended the teachings of the Dalai Lama, and completed yoga teacher training. I quickly became addicted to teaching yoga.

After four months in India, I continued my journey through Asia for another eight months. I swam in the crystal clear waters of the Maldives, visited healers in Bali, witnessed breathtaking sunrises from the mountain peaks of Laos, hiked the islands of the Philippines, cycled around the islands of Thailand and visited ancient pagodas in Myanmar.

The cost of living in much of Asia is so low that savings can be considerable. I have high standards when it comes to lodging, and when I travel I typically spend between $20 and $25 per night on hotels. Low-maintenance friends found simpler places for $6 a night in India. Meals generally cost around $3. After six weeks in India, I considered a $5 lunch bill to be expensive.

There were times along the way when I felt lost

From time to time, I felt periods of instability and lack of meaning.

Over the years, I learned that these periods of doubt and uncertainty would continue to surface. But I also learned to continue to trust, and the path forward would eventually reveal itself.

People often ask me if I've ever been scared traveling alone through Asia. I've never been there, except a few times in India, when I was driving on Himalayan roads with precarious heights and no guardrails. But people? I never had a reason to be.

After a year away, I found an opportunity to teach yoga in a small mountain town in Myanmar. Life there was calm, simple and beautiful. I lived there for nine months and most of the time I was deeply happy. But there were times when I felt alone.

The locals were gentle and kind, with love in their eyes and actions, but I missed the friends who spoke my language fluently and with whom I could have deep conversations over a glass of wine. What about the dating scene? Non-existent.

Moore found a partner who loves international travel as much as she does. Sonya Moore I found love on my travels

Another yoga teaching opportunity took me to Siem Reap, Cambodia. Siem Reap is not a big city, but after living in a small town in Myanmar, I felt like I was in Manhattan. There were so many restaurants, bars, social events, friends, and even pretty single men.

I fell in love with the city, the quality of life and the people. It was easy to get a tourist or work visa to live here long term, and it was almost as cheap as in India and Myanmar.

I was living in Siem Reap when COVID-19 hit. At that time, I was in a long-distance relationship with a Frenchman I met during my travels. After closed borders due to the pandemic separated us for seven months, I moved to France to be with him.

Our story was long and winding, but it felt like destiny. He loves traveling around the world like me. We have been together for four years and live together in Papua New Guinea. Our project is to return to a nomadic and slow travel lifestyle. My career has gradually evolved to encompass creative activities that enlighten me internally: retreats, writing, photography and yoga.

I am deeply grateful to myself for choosing to leave the United States. Sometimes I miss my family and friends, but thanks to technology, our connection remains alive beyond distance and I go back once a year.

I still love America and feel lucky to have been born and raised there. But there is a big world out there waiting to be discovered.

