



Nigel Farage said that President Donald Trump has been invited to address the British Parliament next year and argued that Britain should roll out a red carpet for the US president-elect.

The leader of Britain's Reform Party said Lindsay Hoyle was a better candidate than former House of Commons speaker John Bercow because he had already invited Trump to parliament next year. Farage told his Reform party's Wales rally: I think having Sir Lindsay Hoyle as speaker is an improvement over that hideous little creaky Bercow that went before.

And in fact, he has already invited Donald Trump to come and speak to both houses of Congress next year.

A spokesman for Hoyles and the Commons both declined to comment on the claims. Trump did not address Congress from 2016 to 2020, when he first became president, after Bercow made it clear he was strongly opposed to the prospect.

Trump was invited for a state visit to the UK in 2017, but Bercow made a special intervention to say he was opposed to Trump addressing parliament as part of the visit.

The former Speaker told MPs that speaking in the Lords and the House of Commons was not an automatic right but an earned honor.

Asked how the UK can build bridges with the incoming administration, Farage told the PA news agency that Labor needs to roll out the red carpet and that is what they need to do.

Speaking at a rally in Newport, south Wales, Farage said he planned to make Reform England the leading party in the Welsh opposition, claiming the party was already well ahead of Britain's Conservatives and could become the second-largest party there by 2026. .

Farage attacked Labor's record in Wales over the past 100 years, citing the economy, the NHS and immigration. “Our job in Wales ahead of the 2026 Senedd election is to be the leading opposition party challenging Labor,” he said.

Farage struck a triumphant tone as he spoke at his first Reform Party rally since Trump won the US presidential election.

The Clacton congressman, whom Trump described as a friend, campaigned for him in the election and attended one of his final rallies in Pennsylvania, then recalled attending the president-elect's victory party at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. He said President Trump was pro-British and his victory was a good opportunity for Britain.

He said he was very honored to attend Mar-a-Lago and said: What's happened in America over the last few days is what happens when you have a political movement with a strong political leader that actually talks to voters. Things they care about.

It was a really, really amazing win. Of course, he focused primarily on the cost of living on the southern border and illegal immigration. And I think we can quite safely say that Wake died on Inauguration Day and thank God for that.

Farage has renewed his offer to act as an intermediary between the British government and the incoming Trump administration, but this has been rejected by Labor ministers. He said if he could help in any way to mend the barriers between the Labor administration and the incoming Trump administration, he would do so.

But that's not because I support a single thing the Labor government does. In fact, fewer and fewer people support everything this Labor government does. But I will do it because it is in the national interest.

Critics have questioned why Farage was visiting the US while parliament was in session. Farage has previously criticized Labor activists for campaigning in support of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Farage has visited the country several times since being elected as Clacton MP in July. He traveled to the United States shortly after Trump survived the assassination attempt, and indicated in his register of interests that the trip was to support his nearly murdered friend and represent Clacton on the world stage.

During his July visit, Farage attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The $33,000 trip was paid for by Christopher Harborne, a British businessman living in Thailand.

The reforms are aimed at the 2026 Senedd elections using a more proportional voting system. Current opinion polls suggest the party could win between 14 and 17 of the 96 seats in the expanded Senedd.

The party is trying to present itself as the main right-wing challenger to Labor and is trying to build support in the former industrial regions of Wales and northern England, where it came in second place in the general election.

