Where to Buy AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: UK/US Links and Prices





AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU you can buy today, offering an incredibly impressive performance boost over the reigning champion 7800X3D and every other Ryzen processor on the market. Intel's recent releases, on the other hand, lag far behind on the performance ladder. Additionally, content creation performance and thermals have been significantly improved, making the 9800X3D a more powerful choice than its predecessor.

Now that our 9800X3D review is complete, it's time to round up all the places you can find this hotly anticipated processor in the US and UK.

Here's the latest data, including pricing and inventory, from the largest retailers on both sides of the Atlantic. Demand for these powerful processors is extremely high, so stock levels are expected to be low for some time!

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D – UK Best Price and Retailer Retailer Price Availability CCL £519 Pre-order – ETA 14 Nov 2024 Novatech £469 Pre-order – ETA 15 Nov 2024 Ebuyer £469 Pre-order – ETA 23 Nov 2024 Scan £469 PRE-ORDER – ORDER – ETA November 29, 2024 £449 Pre-order – ETA December 2024 AWD-IT £529 Out of stock Currys £449 Not yet released Amazon UK TBA Not yet released AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D – Best US prices and retailers Retailer price availability Amazon US TBA Not yet released B&H Photo Video $479 Sold out, no restock ETA Best Buy $479 Sold out, out of stock ETA Newegg $479 Out of stock, out of stock ETA Newegg (Bundle) $639-$999 Out of stock, out of stock ETA Image Source: AMD Frequently Asked Questions What motherboards support Ryzen 9000?

AMD's X670E, X670, B650E, and B650 motherboards all support Ryzen 9000 natively, so there's no need to upgrade if you already have a Ryzen 7000 system. The X670E offers PCIe 5.0 across the board, the X670 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage and graphics, and the B650 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage only. Generally speaking, going from B650 to X670E, expect more features, more PCIe lanes, and higher price. The latest generation of X870E and

What is the best memory for Ryzen 9000?

As was the case with Ryzen 7000, Ryzen 9000 is a DDR5-only platform, so traditional DDR4 RAM won't work here. Instead, you'll need to opt for the new DDR5 kit, which starts at DDR5-4800 and expands to DDR5-6400 and beyond. We recommend DDR5-6000, which has the lowest latency. CL30 or lower is fine, but higher latency is also acceptable.

The usual RAM buying advice applies here. First, get two or four sticks to make sure you're running in dual-channel mode, as using a single stick will result in a significant performance hit. Second, make sure you're getting the rated speeds by enabling XMP or EXPO in your motherboard's BIOS. You can use a free tool like CPU-Z or Task Manager in Windows 11 to check your current RAM speed.

Which CPU coolers support Ryzen 9000/AM5?

Most CPU coolers now support AM5 natively, but some older models designed for AM4 that do not use the native AMD backplate may not be compatible. So, Corsair, Noctua, NZXT, Thermalright, Cooler Master, Be Quiet! It's best to specifically look for AM5 support available from the most popular brands, including:

Well, here it is. We've got the best price for AMD's all-new Ryzen 7 9800X3D, plus a little advice. If you find a cheaper price for any of these CPUs, please let me know. To find more PC deals, stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter.

