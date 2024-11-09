



The Met Office has rubbished reports of a four-day Arctic blast expected to hit the UK by the end of the month.

Forecasters said temperatures are expected to remain average for this time of year and there is no sign of snow across the country.

It comes after reports that up to 30cm of snow could accumulate in the UK by November 20, with temperatures reaching as low as -6C.

There is no sign of snow in the current forecast period, but there will be some changes to roads over the next few days, Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said.

The current cloudy weather with some drizzle will clear early next week, bringing clear skies to most of the UK on Monday.

This will bring somewhat chilly conditions, but many will likely enjoy the re-emergence of the sun after a somewhat gloomy start to November.

Mr Dixon said more unsettled weather could occur in the northwestern part of the country in the second half of November, with the potential to spread further south at times.

He added that temperatures are likely to be mostly average, with occasional cooler spells possible.

The snowfall report cites data from the WXCharts website. WXCharts visualizes a variety of models of future weather patterns from forecasters around the world.

But one-off weather models are not forecasts. Organizations like the Met Office run hundreds of weather models to predict future patterns.

The data presented by WXCharts is not false, but reporting a single weather model as a forecast from that data is inaccurate.

5-day weather forecast

today:

Most areas will be dry, but there will be cloudy and cool days, with fog forming in places. There will be a cool breeze from the west, with a high chance of rain here as well. Northern Scotland will see some sunshine. Elsewhere locals become brighter.

Tonight:

Most areas will be cloudy with thick hill fog and some rain or drizzle. Northern Scotland will retain the best cloud breaks as patchy frost forms.

Saturday:

It's another gray day for many, with the odd spot of light rain or drizzle. However, northern Scotland will continue to see sunshine and brighter weather will occur elsewhere.

Outlook for Sunday through Tuesday:

On Sunday, light rain will move south-east across the UK, bringing cooler but drier and clearer weather early next week. Dense fog and frost.

