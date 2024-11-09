When is Amazons UK Black Friday Sale 2024?





Amazon.co.uk kicks off Black Friday week at 12am on 21 November, offering customers up to 40% off on hundreds of thousands of deals until 11.59pm on 2 December.

We've detailed everything you need to know about the shopping event, which includes products from popular brands like Ninja, Bose, Tefal, LG and more, and customers can enjoy Amazon's lowest prices of the year on select popular brands, including: Fast and convenient shipping options are also available. Customers can find out more and shop early Black Friday week deals starting today by going to Amazon.co.uk/blackfriday.

Amazon encourages customers to shop often to discover gift season's most exciting deals. If you're not a Prime member yet, it's not too late to get Prime gifts. Prime members in the UK can complete their holiday shopping with unlimited, fast, free delivery on millions of items across all categories. Visit Amazon.co.uk/blackfriday for the latest deals.

What are Amazons Black Friday deals?

This Black Friday week, you can get great discounts, including:

Amazon Devices: Customers can save up to 58% on Amazon devices, including Echo Dot, Blink Camera, Ring Video Doorbell, Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire 7 Kids Tablet, Kindle, eero, and Fire TV devices.Amazon Fashion: Customers You can save up to 58%. Get 20% off select products at luxury retailers during Black Friday week from November 21st to December 2nd. Prime Video: From November 29 to December 2, all customers can save up to 50% on great movies and TV shows, including Furiosa, through Prime Video. All seasons of Mad Max Saga, MaXXXine, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Bikeriders and House of The Dragon. A variety of popular movies, including Bad Boys: Ride or Die Bonus Between March 21st and December 2nd, customers can save up to 20 at 50 Co-op on Amazon Grocery Stores, up to 20 at Amazon's 80 Iceland Stores, Amazon You can save up to 25 points off 100 Morrisons in stores. Everyday Essentials: Giving Customers Millions Save on thousands of everyday essentials, including products from top brands like Oral-B, CeraVe, and PHILIPS. Starting today, customers can shop Black Friday deals early and check out promotions ahead of the event.Amazon Resale: Customers can receive a 10% discount. When selecting returned product at checkout from November 8th to November 20th. The discount is automatically deducted at checkout after selecting the delivery address. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotional offers. How to Shop Black Friday Sales on Amazon

Amazon offers a variety of ways to shop and save during Black Friday week, giving you more time to kick back and enjoy the festive season.

Find personalized deals: Amazon makes it easy for customers to find deals of interest through personalized recommendations. This holiday season, customers can see a personalized list of deals, including Featured Deals for You, Deals Related to Your Listings, Deals 4+ Just for You, and Deals Related to Items in Their Cart. Ask Alexa: Customers can receive personalized transaction alerts from Alexa when: Eligible items in your Wish List, Basket, or Save for Later will receive deals, and you can keep checking out personalized deals throughout the season by saying Alexa, what's my deal? You can also ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, Alexa, buy for me. Explore all shipping options: Get fast, free shipping on millions of items included with your Prime membership and choose your delivery to make your life easier. This is the best option for your needs during Black Friday week. Prime members in the UK can get unlimited, fast, free one-day delivery on millions of items across all categories, and same-day delivery on over a million items in over 80 towns and cities across the UK (minimum order amount applied). You can also choose free shipping to Amazon Lockers or Counters, or choose a default delivery date from Amazon Day.

Read more about the latest news from Amazon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/retail/when-is-amazon-black-friday-2024-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos