Judge rejects Biden plan for undocumented spouses of US citizens

A federal judge has struck down President Joe Biden's plan to make it easier for undocumented immigrants married to American citizens to gain U.S. citizenship.

U.S. District Court Judge Campbell Barker, a Donald Trump appointee, said the Biden administration lacked the authority to establish the program.

The judge sided with a lawsuit brought by 16 Republican-led states that argued the Biden administration should not be able to bypass Congress to enact immigration legislation.

Judge Barker had already temporarily blocked the program for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants days after it took effect in August.

The White House said in a statement that it strongly disagreed with the decision and was evaluating next steps.

“This decision sides with Republican officials who seek to force American citizens and their families, who have lived in the United States for more than a decade, to separate or live in the shadows in constant fear of being expelled,” the White House spokesperson said. Angelo Fernández Hernández said.

“Our administration believes in keeping American families together,” he added.

The Department of Homeland Security said it was “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

“We firmly believe that Keeping Families Together is based on well-established legal authority and that its purpose is consistent with core American values.”

The Trump-aligned group America First Legal, which was involved in the lawsuit against the plan, celebrated the decision.

Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has been dedicated to decimating our immigration system and erasing our borders,” said Executive Director Gene Hamilton.

Republican states “succeeded in putting an end to an illegal program that would have provided amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens,” he added.

The Keeping Families Together program, announced by Biden in August, aims to give undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens who have lived in the country for a decade or more the opportunity to obtain a green card without leaving the United States.

After three years, residents with a green card and married to U.S. citizens will be able to apply for citizenship.

The Biden administration has said about half a million undocumented immigrants are eligible for the initiative.

He launched the plan just weeks after taking steps to limit the number of asylum applications at the U.S. border, amid record numbers of crossings.

The administration can appeal Judge Barker's decision, but it will likely remain in limbo as Donald Trump takes the White House. The Republican president-elect has promised an overhaul of US immigration laws as well as “mass deportations”.

Biden had argued that the new plan would allow families to stay together and that the old system separated families.

Critics, meanwhile, said it offered amnesty to migrants who entered the country illegally.

