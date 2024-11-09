Public Affairs Office | Justice Department Announces Murder-for-hire and Related Charges Against IRGC Assets and Two Local Agents





Shakeri was charged by the Iranian regime with monitoring and plotting to assassinate President-elect Donald J. Trump

Note: View the criminal complaint here.

Farhad Shakeri, 51, from Iran; Carlisle Rivera, also known as Pop, 49, of Brooklyn, New York; and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, of Staten Island, New York, were charged today in a criminal complaint in connection with their alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin in New York . Rivera was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, and Loadholt was arrested yesterday in Staten Island, New York. Shakeri remains at large and is believed to be residing in Iran. Rivera and Loadholt made their first appearance yesterday in the Southern District of New York and were taken into custody pending trial.

There are few actors in the world that pose as serious a threat to U.S. national security as Iran, said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. The Justice Department has indicted an Iranian regime agent who was tasked by the regime with leading a network of criminal associates to further Iran's assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump. We also charged and arrested two individuals who we believe were recruited as part of this network aimed at silencing and killing, on American soil, an American journalist who was a prominent critic of the regime. We will not tolerate the Iranian regime's attempts to endanger the American people and the national security of the Americas.

The charges announced today reveal Iran's continued brazen attempts to target U.S. citizens, including President-elect Donald Trump, other government leaders and dissidents who criticize the Tehran regime, said the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated foreign terrorist organization, has conspired with criminals and hitmen to target and kill Americans on American soil and this simply will not be tolerated. Thanks to the hard work of the FBI, their murderous plans were foiled. We are committed to using the full resources of the FBI to protect our citizens from Iran or any other adversary who targets Americans.

Iranian government-led actors continue to target our citizens, including President-elect Trump, on U.S. soil and abroad. This must stop, said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York. Today's charges are another message to those continuing their efforts: we will continue to relentlessly pursue bad actors, no matter where they reside, and we will stop at nothing to bring to justice those who harm our safety and our safety. I want to thank this office's career prosecutors and our law enforcement partners for their continued work in this and related investigations. They are truly the best of the best and work tirelessly to keep our country safe.

According to the Complaint and other public statements and documents, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (the Government of Iran) actively targets nationals of the United States and its allies living in countries around the world for attacks. , including assaults, kidnappings, and murders, both to repress and silence dissidents critical of the Iranian regime and in revenge for the January 2020 death of the then commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) (IRGC-FQ), Qasem Soleimani, killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad. The IRGC is an Iranian military and counterintelligence agency under the authority of the Iranian Supreme Leader, composed of components including an external operations force, the IRGC-QF, and has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Secretary of State. American state since April 15. 2019. The IRGC has publicly stated its desire to avenge Soleimani's death, and among its activities, the IRGC prepares and conducts attack operations outside of Iran targeting U.S. citizens residing in the United States and Iran. stranger.

Shakeri is an IRGC agent residing in Tehran, Iran. Shakeri immigrated to the United States as a child and was deported around 2008 after serving 14 years in prison for robbery. In recent months, Shakeri has used a network of criminal associates he met in prison in the United States to provide the IRGC with operatives to monitor and assassinate IRGC targets. Two members of the Shakeris network are his co-defendants, Loadholt and Rivera. At the direction of Shakeris, Loadholt and Rivera spent months monitoring an American citizen of Iranian origin residing in the United States (Victim-1). Victim-1 is an outspoken critic of the Iranian regime and has been the target of multiple kidnapping and/or murder plots led by the Iranian government. In exchange for Shakeri's promise of $100,000, Rivera and Loadholt repeatedly sought to locate Victim 1 for murder.

During their efforts to locate and kill Victim-1, Shakeri, Loadholt, and Rivera shared messages about their progress and photographs related to their project. For example, around February 2024, Rivera and Loadholt sent a message about an incoming payment from Shakeri, then drove to Fairfield University, where Victim-1 was scheduled to appear, and took photos on campus. Around April, Shakeri sent Rivera a series of voice notes discussing their efforts to locate and kill Victim-1. In a voice note, Shakeri told Rivera that Victim-1 spent most of his time in particular areas of his home, and told Rivera to just have patience. You had to wait and have patience to catch her either entering the house or leaving. , or follow it somewhere and take care of it. Don't think about going in there. It's a suicidal gesture. On several occasions over the past several months, pursuant to this instruction from Shakeri, Rivera and/or Loadholt monitored a location in Brooklyn that they had identified as associated with Victim-1.

Additionally, according to statements made by Shakeri in recorded interviews with law enforcement officials, the IRGC also charged Shakeri with carrying out other assassinations against American and Israeli citizens located in the United States. Shakeri notably informed law enforcement that he had been tasked on October 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill President-elect Donald J. Trump. During the interview, Shakeri asserted that he did not intend to propose a plan to kill Trump within the deadline set by the IRGC. He also said that he was assigned to monitor two Jewish American citizens residing in New York and that an IRGC official offered him $500,000 for the murder of either victim. He was also responsible for targeting Israeli tourists to Sri Lanka.

Shakeri, Rivera and Loadholt were all charged with murder for hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; conspiracy to commit murder for hire, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and money laundering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Shakeri was also charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and sanctions against the Iranian government, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI's New York field office is investigating the case. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection New York Field Office and the New York Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jacob H. Gutwillig and Michael Lockard and Special Assistant United States Attorney Julie Isaacson for the Southern District of New York, Trial Attorneys Dmitry Slavin of the Division's Counterterrorism Section national security, and Christopher Rigali and Leslie Esbrook of the Counterintelligence and Counterintelligence National Security Division. The Export Control Section is pursuing the matter.

A complaint is just an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

