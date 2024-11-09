It's not like we win five Grammy nominations, that's crazy and necessary





In the heat of their battle this summer, Drake sarcastically rapped, “Kendrick just opened his mouth, somebody gon' give him a Grammy now” on the track “Family Matters.” Well, the Recording Academy has decided to put Kendrick up for five Grammys for his magnum opus response, “Not Like Us.” The song is nominated for Record and Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video. Additionally, Mustard, the record's producer and architect of modern Los Angeles hip-hop, earned a nomination for producer of the year, non-classical, largely because of it. Drake, who has racked up 55 Grammy nominations and five wins, has also had major issues with the Recording Academy, throwing jabs at them for accepting an award in 2019, withdrawing his nominations in 2021 and refusing to submit his work for consideration since. Trending Stories

In June, when TMZ asked Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. if “Not Like Us” had a chance at the Grammys, he said that decision was left up to the members, but indicated that it should have sense. “It’s incredible artistry, great writing,” he said. “Kendrick has obviously been successful within the organization, so I don’t see any reason why that couldn’t be the case.” He wasn't particularly shocked by the song's content, the biggest bars of which accused Drake of pursuing minors. “I think the voting members of the academy appreciate greatness,” he explained. “They like what’s hot, what’s happening. It’s a relevant record that is impactful on many levels. So much creativity and talent. I like to believe that members of the academy recognize this and vote appropriately.

“Not Like Us” was, of course, one of the most anthemic songs of the year and marked a major cultural shift in Drake's position, transforming a nearly unflappable hitmaker into a punchline. Besides, dissension over getting Grammy nominations isn't exactly new. Billboard pointed out that Drake earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance for destroying Meek Mill on “Back to Back.” In 1992, LL Cool J's Kool Moe Dee's formative diss, “Mama Said Knock You Out”, also earned him a statue. Yet none of these songs were the culmination of a nasty rap war in which women and girls became collateral damage as potentially slanderous accusations of sexual and domestic violence were leveled out loud. In this way, the “Not Like Us” nominations, especially in two main categories, are as shocking as they are deserved.

