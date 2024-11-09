US charges man over alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump





The U.S. government has filed charges against an Afghan national in connection with an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump before his election as the next president.

The Justice Department on Friday unsealed an indictment against Farhad Shakeri, 51, alleging he was responsible for hatching a plan to kill Trump.

The US government said Mr Shakeri had not been arrested and was believed to be in Iran – calling the claims “totally unfounded”.

In a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan court, prosecutors allege that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official ordered Mr. Shakeri in September to develop a plan to surveil and kill Trump.

The Justice Department has indicted an Iranian regime agent who was tasked by the regime with leading a network of criminal associates to further Iran's assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The Justice Department also charged two other people who were allegedly recruited to kill a U.S. journalist who was an outspoken critic of Iran.

The other individuals were identified by the Justice Department as Carlisle Rivera, also known as “Pop,” 49, of Brooklyn, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, of Staten Island.

Both men appeared in New York's Southern District Court on Thursday and are being held pending trial.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said similar accusations of attempted assassinations of US presidents had been made in the past, which Iran denied and which turned out to be false.

In a statement, Baghaei added that repeating such claims risked “further complicating issues between the United States and Iran.”

Trump has faced two separate alleged assassination attempts this year. In July, a gunman grazed the former president's ear after shooting him at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Then, in September, a man was arrested for pointing a gun at Trump while he played golf at his course in West Palm Beach.

Mr. Shakeri was asked to come up with a plan to kill Trump in seven days, according to the indictment.

According to prosecutors, Mr. Shakeri told law enforcement that he did not intend to propose a plan to kill Trump within that seven-day deadline, so Revolutionary Guard officials Iranians put the plan on hold.

Mr. Shakeri said the Iranian government told him it would be easier to try to assassinate Trump after the election because they believed he would lose, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors described Mr. Shakeri as an Afghan national who came to the United States as a child. He was finally deported around 2008 after spending 14 years in prison for robbery.

Prosecutors say the 51-year-old used a network of criminal associates from prison, including Mr. Rivera and Mr. Loadholt, to surveil Iranian government targets.

Mr. Shakeri promised Mr. Rivera and Mr. Loadholt $100,000 to assassinate the American journalist, who had covered the Iranian regime's human rights abuses and corruption, prosecutors alleged. The journalist, who was not named, had been targeted in the past, prosecutors said.

In a social media post Friday, Brooklyn-based journalist Masih Alinejad said the FBI arrested two men for trying to kill her. She said the alleged killers came to her house in Brooklyn.

“I came to America to exercise my First Amendment right to free speech. I don’t want to die,” Ms. Alinejad wrote. “I want to fight against tyranny and I deserve to be safe.”

In addition to the American journalist and Trump, the indictment alleges that the Iranian government sought to kill two American Jewish businessmen living in New York who supported Israel on social media.

Mr. Shakeri also told prosecutors that his Iranian contacts asked him to plan a mass shooting targeting Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka in October 2024, a year after Hamas attacks on Israel.

Shakeri, Rivera and Loadholt were all charged with murder for hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. They also face charges of money laundering conspiracy – which could lead to 20 years in prison – and conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

