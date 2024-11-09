China increased military flights near Taiwan by 300%, US general says





The Chinese military has increased its provocative flights around Taiwan by 300% over the past five months, according to the commander of the U.S. Air Force's Indo-Pacific Command.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Gen. Kevin Schneider warned that People's Liberation Air Force activities have increased significantly since Taiwan's new president was inaugurated in May.

Whether it is entering the air defense identification zone or crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, since the inauguration, we have seen a 300 percent increase in these aerial activities, he said. -he declared.

From May 2023 to November 2023, China violated Taiwan's air defense identification zone 335 times, according to figures released by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense and compiled by NBC News. During the same period this year, China violated the same airspace at least 1,085 times, more than three times as many as the previous year.

In some months, the difference was even more pronounced. In July 2023, for example, 50 Chinese aircraft violated Taiwan's air defense zone. As of July 2024, 210 have done so, more than four times as many.

Schneider noted that the Chinese Air Force has maintained an increased level of activity since Lai Ching-te's May 20 swearing-in. Beijing, which views Lai as a separatist and troublemaker, claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a view of Lai and his government. dismiss.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, defended the flights.

The relevant PLA exercises are a necessary and legitimate measure to suppress Taiwan's pro-independence separatist forces and their separatist activities and send a warning to external interference and provocations, Liu Pengyu said. It is fully consistent with international law and current practices.

Schneider supervises more than 46,000 Airmen in Japan, South Korea, Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. He said the biggest challenge he faces comes from Beijing, which must build a massive rocket force, an air force, a submarine force and a cyber force, and use these forces to intimidate other countries in the world. region.

These are the behaviors that go hand in hand with that, he said, is intimidation, aggression.

“My assessment is that this is a pressure campaign designed to win without fighting, and I just think we continue to impose costs, physical or otherwise, to present the world as a fait accompli,” he said. he added. Not just in Taiwan, but in the world that Beijing can achieve their goals, and they continue to intensify their activities, their military activities, in conjunction with their diplomatic activities, their information activities, their economic activities, to win without fighting.

Taiwanese President William Lai arrives at a naval base on October 18 for a visit to Taoyuan, Taiwan. Daniel Ceng / Anadolu / Getty Images Will Trump defend Taiwan?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he intends to unify Taiwan with mainland China and has gradually increased military pressure on democratically governed Taiwan. U.S. intelligence officials say Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

CIA Director William Burns has publicly stated that this does not mean Xi will invade the country in 2027, but it serves as a reminder of the seriousness of his goals and ambitions.

U.S. officials have discussed 2027 as a possible inflection point in the China-Taiwan conflict, a year that now falls within President-elect Donald Trump's second term.

Trump has not committed to defending Taiwan during a Chinese military invasion.

Taiwan should pay us for our defense, he told Bloomberg Businessweek in July. You know, it's no different than an insurance company.

While Trump has repeatedly characterized this relationship as transactional, some senior advisers during his first term were among Taiwan's most ardent supporters, overhauling the process of arms sales to Taiwan and increasing sales under the administration Trump, who also sent high-level officials there. Taiwan. Both actions have increased tensions between Washington and Beijing under Trump's presidency.

It is unclear how President-elect Trump will work with President Xi over the next four years. But the two men have spoken since Trump won the 2024 election, according to the Chinese government, which cited Xi telling Trump that the two nations must find a way. to get along.

A current U.S. official said relations between the two nations during President Joe Biden's term were also marked by tensions, but had made progress in some areas in recent years.

China certainly expected to return to much better relations with the Biden administration and was deeply disappointed, said a senior US official who follows Chinese policy.

A screenshot captured from a video shows the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army launching large-scale joint military exercises around Taiwan with warships and military aircraft in China on May 24, 2024. Feng Hao/PLA/Anadolu/Getty Images

General Schneider said the timeline for possible Chinese action in 2027 is still unclear, but he warned that its behavior has become more aggressive and that China is operating further and further away from mainland China. , both in the air and at sea.

Their goal is to push the United States out of the region while strengthening its military capabilities, something Schneider said Beijing has learned from U.S. military operations in the Middle East.

We had the ability to take our time, bring our forces into theater, build large bases, build up our capabilities, and then, at a time of our choosing, when we had the advantages of mass in place, we “We will be able to determine when we are going to conduct our operations,” he said. I believe that Beijing has recognized this, and now they are building this capacity to prevent us from being able to do this and replicate it.

General Schneider said the region's adversaries could try to test a new Trump administration in its early stages. Whichever party wins, this is where the opportunistic part comes in: actors in the region may seek to challenge a new administration.

This is something that we on the military side are prepared for, and we continue to provide options to our national leaders, he said. Either to prevent or to deal with someone who would be a test for a new administration at the start of your career.

Ultimately, Schneider added, the United States remains focused on preventing conflict in the region.

We continue to exercise effective deterrence. “And for more than 80 years, peace, relative peace and stability in this region, has not been written by the presence of the American military and that of our partners and allies, and we will continue to do so” , he declared. And if that peace and stability and security is unilaterally disrupted by anyone in the region, then we will respond, and we will respond with an incredibly capable network of allies and partners.

