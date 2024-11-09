Detroit will become the largest city in the United States to accept cryptocurrencies as taxes





(CBS DETROIT) – Starting in 2025, Detroit residents will have the option to pay their taxes and other municipal fees with cryptocurrencies, the city announced Thursday, making Detroit the largest city in the United States to accept cryptocurrencies for his taxes.

City officials said payments would be made through a secure platform and managed by PayPal.

“Detroit is building a technology-friendly environment that empowers residents and entrepreneurs,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “We are excited to be one of the first major U.S. cities to explore the civic applications of blockchains and allow residents to use their cryptocurrency as a payment option.

City Treasurer Nikhil Patel said the payment option would be available in mid-2025, but did not provide an exact date for when the option would launch.

“The Treasurer’s Office is committed to modernizing our payment channels and processes to improve the customer experience and improve internal operational efficiencies,” Patel said. “This new payment platform will increase accessibility for Detroit residents who want to use cryptocurrency; more importantly, the platform upgrade will also make it easier for Detroit residents to make electronic payments, including including those who may not be banked.”

According to the city, other municipalities that accept cryptocurrencies as payment include Williston, North Dakota, which allows residents to pay their utility bills with cryptocurrencies, and Miami Lakes, Florida , where residents can pay for city services such as licenses and permits.

In addition to the new payment option, the city is also inviting blockchain entrepreneurs and innovators to propose ideas for civic applications of blockchain. Officials say they are interested in “projects that harness the potential of blockchain to improve transparency, improve data security and streamline public services.”

As of November 2024, three states accept cryptocurrency for state payment: Colorado, Louisiana, and Utah. In September 2022, Colorado became the first state to allow its residents to pay their taxes using cryptocurrency.

