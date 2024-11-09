I spent hours trying to persuade American voters to choose Harris over Trump. I know why she lost | Olivier Hall





It's been an extraordinary week for American politics and a very depressing few days for those like me who have spent hours on the phone with people, trying to persuade them to vote for Kamala Harris and not Donald Trump. This is what voters have told me over and over again, and this is why so many people voted for Trump.

The first type of voters I encountered as a volunteer at the Harris Phone Bank were those who focused solely on the economy. It is difficult for us on this side of the Atlantic to understand that skyrocketing growth rates and low unemployment in the United States would not be viewed positively in the eyes of an American voter . But it was clear in my conversations that the Trump campaign was extremely effective in countering this narrative. Wages certainly increased across the board, but daily inflation was more noticeable to voters.

Very often I have spoken to small business owners who talk about the price of gas or bread, making any attempt to explain the global pressures responsible for this phenomenon ineffective at best, and condescending at worst. They also often told me that everyone they knew was doing badly, even if they were doing very well themselves. Was poor communication to blame? It didn't seem obvious. Democrats tried to spin the story that average wages were higher and unemployment was at an all-time low, but people just seemed to believe Trump more often than they believed Harris and Tim Walz. There was no easy way to counter this, especially in a campaign that lasted barely 100 days.

The next group of voters were extremely focused on Harris as a candidate. She was as light-hearted as a vice president could have been, and many voters said how much they admired her. But there were too many others. Repeatedly, I was told that Harris was a communist, clueless, and had thrown black men in jail for carrying a blunt force. A Latin American voter told me at length that she had already seen all this in South America.

His perceived failures on border security were also brought up, but most of the criticism came directly from the mouth of the Trump campaign. Some have talked about Harris' tough stance on crime as San Francisco's district attorney. Others, very often of Latino origin, told me that she was lenient with law and order. Quite remarkably, the Trump campaign managed to paint Harris as a communist who was soft on law and order and at the same time too tough on crime. To many, she was both an ineffective vice president and someone who had a handle on the entire Biden administration. Voters immediately kept these facts in mind and would not be convinced otherwise.

I started calling voters five weeks ago and especially at that time, many voters said they didn't know who Harris was or what she stood for. An open primary process is said to have given Harris the opportunity to separate from Biden, but none of the people I spoke to suggested they would have preferred a different candidate.

But gender played a role. Time and time again, voters, very often women themselves, have told me that they simply don't think America is ready for a woman president. People said they didn't see her in the chair and asked me if I really thought a woman could lead the country. One person memorably told me that she couldn't vote for Harris because you don't see women building skyscrapers. Sometimes these people were convinced, but more often than not it was a red line. Many conversations started with positive discussions about politics and then ended with Harris and her gender. This is an extraordinary and uncomfortable truth.

You should know what I didn't hear during the hours I spoke to American voters. I can only think of one occasion where someone mentioned stricter taxes on billionaires or any other similar policy. Israel's atrocities in Gaza were mentioned only six times out of more than 1,000 calls. The idea that Harris wasn't left-wing enough seems wrong: the majority of the country simply voted for the complete opposite.

After all these conversations, I think the main reason Harris and Walz lost this campaign is simple: Trump. In the end, he was just too attractive. Despite the gaffes, despite his views on women, despite his distaste for democracy, and despite an insurrection, voters didn't care.

For reasons that I'm sure will be studied for decades, when he speaks, people listen. When he speaks, people believe him. After all these calls, I may be shocked by this result, but hardly surprised.

Oliver Hall is a journalist and podcaster

