Israel hires staunch supporter of illegal settlements as ambassador to US | Benjamin Netanyahu News





The selection of Yechiel Leiter comes days after Trump's election victory and foreshadows an expected policy shift between the United States and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose Yechiel Leiter as Israel's new ambassador to the United States, days after Republican Donald Trump was elected to a second term in the White House.

Leiter, born in the United States and a resident of an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, has long been a supporter of illegal settlement expansion. His selection coincides with the Netanyahu government's enthusiastic response to Trump's return to the White House.

Trump took a staunchly loyal approach to Israel during his first term, particularly regarding Israeli settlements, saying the Jewish state has never had a better friend in the White House.

In a statement released Friday, Netanyahu's office highlighted Leiter's past positions in the Israeli government, including serving as Netanyahu's chief of staff when the prime minister was finance secretary. He also served as deputy director general of the Ministry of Education and acting president of the Israel Ports Corporation.

In a statement, Netanyahu called Leiter a highly capable diplomat, an eloquent speaker with a deep understanding of American culture and politics.

Leiter, born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, also the hometown of US President Joe Biden, has recently been a leading caller for more Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza and Lebanon and their families to play a bigger role within of the government.

His son, Moshe Leiter, was killed in northern Gaza in November last year.

The most radical currents

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Michael Omer-Man, director of research on Israel-Palestine for Democracy in the Arab World Today, said Leiter had proven himself to be an astute political actor who worked to change the American perception of the Israeli settlement movement and the justice of Israeli domination over the entire country throughout his career.

Omer-Man added that Leiter is someone who is ideologically aligned with the most radical currents of intellectual thought and the Israeli settlement ideological movement.

Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

Leiter continues to live in the Eli settlement north of Ramallah, according to Israeli media, and is listed as the founding president of a New York-based group, One Israel Fund, which supports settlers in the occupied West Bank.

His appointment underscores the Israeli government's expectation of a broader, more permissive policy shift from the White House when Trump takes office in January.

During his first term, Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over Syria's occupied Golan Heights, moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and oversaw the restoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries through of the Abraham Accords.

It also reversed the long-standing US position that settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal under international law. His first term in the White House saw an explosion of illegal settlements in the West Bank that continued after his 2020 election defeat.

While the Biden administration has repeatedly refused to leverage U.S. military aid to Israel to curb the expansion of the war in Gaza and Lebanon, Israeli settlements are one area where officials have expressed concerns .

The administration has imposed sanctions on groups and individuals linked to settler violence, a move that some analysts say will be quickly reversed by Trump. Last year, the United States summoned Israel's current ambassador to the country, Mike Herzog, over an Israeli law allowing settlement expansion in the northern West Bank.

Omer-Man said Leiter's appointment is likely a first step toward laying the groundwork for broader annexation of the West Bank and possible Gaza resettlement efforts after the war. This last point was pushed by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, himself a settler.

Leiter's appointment is at the very least a concession by Netanyahu to the settlement movement, but probably more than that, it is an indication of the direction Netanyahu is taking, Omer-Man said.

We're going to see a lot more of these signals, he added. The intention is simply to go much further than during Trump's first term.

