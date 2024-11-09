Britain gets first taste of winter as pressure dome surrenders





A pressure dome lodged over the UK will bring another week of cloudy calm before cracks appear in the armor and the first taste of winter arrives.

The stubborn high pressure behind the calm and gloomy weather shows no signs of abating until mid-month.

Rain-free and calm skies will continue beyond the weekend, but a clearer pattern will see fog and darkness replaced by sunshine and above-average temperatures.

But cold changes are taking place. East and northeast winds are threatening to end the mild weather, bringing harsh nights, frost and even snow.

Cold air floods BritainNetweather

James Madden, forecaster at Exacta Weather, said: Continued mild November weather with a mix of gloomy and sunny days means the risk of winter squalls and early snow will soon disappear later in the month.

This change is likely to occur after mid-November and will last for a few days in late November.

Our long-term forecast has 'weak to moderate' confidence for further storm events potentially coinciding with cold weather to the north, which would bring one or two early winter squalls through the second half of the month.

In the meantime, a high pressure system will move over the UK, bringing clearer weather.

Aside from some rain, most parts of the country will be drier and warmer than last week.

Latest developments:

risk of snow

netweather

The Met Office said a clearer weather pattern, rather than gray, cloudy skies, could bring the sun back.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said high pressure would dominate early next week as the jet stream pushed north, stalking over the UK and taking the weather system to Iceland.

This high pressure area looks a lot clearer, meteorologically speaking, meaning there won't be as much moisture and not as many clouds, so it's much more likely until early next week. You are actually seeing a blue sky rather than a gray sky.

High pressure will dominate the weather early next week, bringing warmer air northward.

Temperatures will remain above average, especially in Scotland, as dry winds roll over the mountains.

Met Office Alex Deakin explains how high pressure over the UK will make the weather warmer.

Meteorological Administration

However, nights will become cooler and much of the country could become cooler as barometric pressure changes ahead of the weekend.

Deakin said: “North Scotland will receive some sunshine over the next few days and as a result it will be the warmest here, thanks to a phenomenon called the fogn effect – the wind blowing over the mountains.” He said.

The location of high pressure next week is very important for the weather pattern, with high pressure nearby most likely controlling the weather. However, this pressure will be to the west with winds coming in from the north.

Slightly cooler air will move in, and the low pressure system will move a little closer by Friday, suggesting winds may begin to move in from the east and northeast.

But if things change, Deakin warns:

Meteorological Administration

No winter storms are expected yet, but it will feel much cooler than it has been in recent days, he added.

Weather models suggest some areas could see their first snowfall before the end of the month.

Jim Dale, Met Office meteorologist and co-author of Surviving Extreme Weather, said: Until early November.

However, this pattern is likely to change and this will bring colder weather and the risk of snow, but these are likely to be sporadic and short-lived bursts.

