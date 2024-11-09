US accuses man allegedly instructed by Iran to plot Trump's assassination before election | Donald Trump News





An Iranian citizen was asked to come up with a plan to assassinate the former president, the DOJ claims, although it never followed through.

The U.S. Department of Justice has unveiled criminal charges against a man allegedly tasked by Iran with monitoring and plotting to assassinate Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election.

The criminal complaint filed Friday in Manhattan federal court says an agent of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asked an Afghan citizen, Farhad Shakeri, to develop the plan in October.

However, Shakeri told investigators he did not intend to provide a plan within the requested time frame: before the Nov. 5 election.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department has indicted an Iranian regime agent charged by the regime with leading a network of criminal associates to further Iran's assassination plots against its targets , including President-elect Donald Trump.

He added: “There are few actors in the world that pose as serious a threat to United States national security as Iran.

On Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry called the US accusations completely unfounded.

The ministry rejects allegations that Iran was involved in an assassination attempt targeting former or current U.S. officials, spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a statement.

He called it a disgusting plot by Israel and the Iranian opposition outside the country to complicate problems between the United States and Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Similar accusations have been rejected by Iran in the past as proven to be false, he added.

A former immigrant deported

The alleged assassination effort was revealed as part of a broader complaint that Shakeri, along with New York residents Carlisle Rivera and Jonathon Lodholt, participated in a separate plot to kill a U.S. journalist who criticized Iran openly.

The complaint says Rivera and Lodholt spent months monitoring the journalist, who has not been identified, and shared regular updates with Shakeri, who remains at large and is believed to be residing in Iran.

According to the Justice Department, Shakeri immigrated to the United States as a child and was deported around 2008 after serving 14 years in prison for robbery.

In recent months, Shakeri used a network of criminal associates he met in prison in the United States to provide the IRGC with agents to monitor and assassinate IRGC targets, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Shakeri also told investigators that he was offered $500,000 to surveil and possibly kill two Jewish American citizens residing in New York.

All three men were charged with murder for hire and money laundering. Shakeri was also charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

US says Iran is motivated by revenge

The FBI said threats against Trump increased following the July 13 assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, although that attack does not appear to have been linked to foreign actors.

A second assassination attempt on Trump in September is also not believed to be linked to a foreign government.

Yet in August, the Justice Department said a Pakistani man had been indicted for alleged conspiracy to carry out political assassinations in the United States.

The arrested man, Asif Merchant, allegedly had ties to Iran, although court documents do not specify who he targeted.

In September, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had been informed by U.S. intelligence about serious threats to his life from Iranian agents.

His campaign manager said at the time that the intelligence community had warned Trump of real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.

In its statement Friday, the Justice Department reiterated allegations that Iran is actively targeting citizens of the United States and its allies living in countries around the world for attacks, including assaults, kidnappings and murders.

He claimed Iran was doing so both to silence dissent and in revenge for the US drone assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020.

Trump was president when this strike was ordered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/8/us-charges-man-allegedly-tasked-by-iran-to-plot-trump-killing-pre-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos