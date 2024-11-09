Wizards of Baking' Lands on Prime Video UK





'Harry Potter: The Wizard of Baking' has been acquired by Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.

The show, in which two bakers showcase their magical Potter-inspired creations in a competition format, airs on Food Network and Warner Bros. starting November 14. It will air on Discovery's streaming platform Max. New episodes are released every week.

It will be available to watch on Prime Video in the UK from December 17, with the sixth and final episode releasing on Christmas Eve.

Internationally, “Wizards of Baking” will air on Max in regions where the streamer is available.

However, with Max not yet available in the UK, it seemed likely that the show would land on Sky and its streaming platform Now, in part due to WBD's long-term and lucrative output deal with Comcast-owned broadcaster Sky.

All WBD “Harry Potter” content is currently available on Now, including eight feature films and two unscripted series, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Hogwarts Return” and “Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament.” Other WBD content is also available on the platform, including “House of the Dragon” and “The Penguin.”

But as WBD is keen to launch the Max in the UK, there has been some mystery as to what it will look like and whether the contract will be renewed when it expires at the end of 2025.

Tensions between the companies appear to be growing, especially over the Potter franchise, after Sky filed a lawsuit in October alleging that WBD violated its content agreement by refusing to partner on HBO's upcoming “Harry Potter” series adaptation. I see it.

“Warner’s reasons for refusing to fulfill its obligations to Sky could not be clearer,” Sky claims in its lawsuit. “Warner has decided to keep the Harry Potter series its own and make the blockbuster series the cornerstone of its own Max launches in Europe.”

“Wizards of Baking” is hosted by James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the film adaptation, and judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef are joined by a different former “Potter” cast member each week to help decide which contestant will host. I give it to you. We'll have to move on to the next round and evaluate him.

Sky and Warner Bros. A representative for Discover did not respond by press time.

