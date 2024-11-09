Trump could deport hundreds of thousands of migrants Biden has allowed to legally enter the United States





President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is considering ending two Biden administration programs that allowed more than 1.3 million immigrants to legally enter the United States, making those who entered but have not yet been granted asylum eligible for deportation, two sources familiar with the plan told NBC News. .

The exact number of people who could be deported after legally arriving in the United States is not known, but is estimated to be several hundred thousand.

Trump's plan to end both Biden programs comes as the president-elect's promised plan to carry out mass deportations takes shape more clearly. Trump's transition team is considering plans to maximize the scope of deportations and prioritize some immigrants among the first to be forced to leave.

Although those who entered under these programs may be deported, the first people likely to be targeted are those considered threats, possibly including Chinese men considered to be of military age and living illegally in the United States, both sources and a third source close to the plan told NBC News. This group would also include convicted felons who are in the United States illegally and those who have received a final order of deportation, officials said.

Migrants who arrived legally in the United States under the Biden administration's two programs, CBP One and Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela (CHNV), may be safe from deportation if they have already obtained asylum or are about to receive it, or if they have other legal status to remain in the United States.

Otherwise, they could be deported under Trump's plan to dramatically increase the number of migrant expulsions.

The sources cautioned, however, that they may not be considered top priorities for deportation after Trump takes office, but could still be deported eventually.

These programs are a critical part of Biden's strategy to increase the number of legal pathways for migrants to enter the United States while discouraging illegal border crossings.

Since the migrants entered the United States legally, any attempt by Trump to deport them will likely be challenged in court by various groups.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Legal battles expected

Immigration advocates have applauded the Biden administration's programs and will likely ask judges to block any deportation plans, just as they asked judges during Trump's first term to stop his plan to end to the DACA program for immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA in 2020, but that was before the court shifted to a conservative supermajority.

One immigration advocate, speaking on condition of anonymity because he did not want to discuss potential litigation, said the new administration should expect legal challenges.

If [Trump] cancel it [CHNV] parole program, what does that mean for people who are already here to revoke their parole? We expect this to be legally difficult, the lawyer said.

More than 531,000 nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have entered the United States through the CHNV parole program, created to allow migrants from these countries to seek entry from their home countries. origin with the help of a sponsor based in the United States.

More than 852,000 migrants have entered through CBP One, a cell phone application program for migrants who have already left their home countries and are waiting in northern Mexico. Through the app, they can request an appointment to apply for asylum, even if they are not necessarily eligible.

Two officials said it would be easier to target migrants who applied to enter the country through these programs than to find others living in the United States because they had to provide the address where they were considering living and other information to apply.

Who will be targeted by the expulsion?

Chinese nationals deemed old enough to serve in the military and considered living in the United States illegally will be among the first targeted because they may pose a national security risk, sources close to the Trump campaign said.

In recent years, the number of Chinese nationals entering the United States has skyrocketed. Before 2021, the number of Chinese nationals crossing illegally averaged less than 1,000 per year.

The number of undocumented Chinese nationals crossing the northern and southern borders into the United States nearly tripled, from just over 27,000 in fiscal year 2022 to more than 78,000 in fiscal year 2024 .

Of those who crossed the border in 2024, more than 65,000 were single adults, according to Customs and Border Protection data. It is not clear how many of them were men.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has struggled to expel migrants from China, as well as Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba, because those countries often refuse to take back their nationals.

Two sources familiar with the new administration's plans said the Trump administration could consider sending migrants to third countries if their home countries refuse to accept them. Trump used a similar policy late in his first term when the United States expelled third-country migrants to Guatemala.

