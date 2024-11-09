



Momentum in Ukraine has waned since Labor came to power, according to Sir Ben Wallace, a former Tory defense secretary and former army officer.

Responding to recent comments by Kiev officials that relations between Ukraine and Britain have deteriorated since Keir Starmer was elected prime minister, Wallace said this was because the leadership Britain showed from the beginning was starting to return.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Wallace said that in his experience Foreign Office officials often told the Minister of Defense that we did not want to get ahead of others. That is, we don't want to have any leadership. We just want to stay in the middle.

Starmer has yet to visit Ukraine in the four months since he took office, and senior figures in Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government expressed frustration on Friday over Britain's failure to supply Ukraine with additional long-range missiles.

Ben Wallace served as Secretary of Defense from July 2019 to August 2023. Photo: Kirsty OConnor/PA

A Kiev official told the Guardian: That doesn't happen. Starmer is not giving us long-range weapons. The situation is not the same as when Rishi Sunak was chancellor. The relationship deteriorated further.

Fears are growing in Ukraine that a Donald Trump victory could lead to a cut in US military aid, while Kiev is desperately trying to replenish stocks of Starmer's popular Storm Shadow system.

Wallace said one of the reasons the Conservative government has supplied weapons systems to Ukraine in the past was to show leadership. We took a leading position and our leadership brought a lot of Europeans with us. I definitely felt like the momentum had swung back.

He suggested that driving change in government requires patience and determination. You really have to do it every day. You can't make a statement and then float away, he said.

He said companies trying to export equipment that would benefit Ukraine are waiting six months for their export permits to be processed. If a Foreign Ministry official is laying out some of the basic technologies Ukrainians need to create their own weapons systems to defend their country, that doesn't sound like a government that wants to help Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Starmer said he strongly believed allies should step up support for Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy one-on-one on the sidelines of a political summit in Budapest. He told the Ukrainian president that Britain remained firmly committed to helping defend the country against Russian aggression.

He said: It is very important that we see this through. It is very important for us to be with you.

Zelenskyy responded: Thank you very much. We are very proud that our two countries have this bilateral relationship.

Britain and France announced that they would supply Storm Shadow missiles, a high-precision long-range cruise missile developed jointly by Britain and France, to Ukraine in 2023.

However, the last Storm Shadow attack claimed by the Ukrainian military targeted a Russian command post on October 5, although the number of such attacks in Ukraine has declined throughout 2024. If Britain had given us the new Storm Shadow missiles, you would know. It will be used to attack Russian targets. We are not, a Kiev official said on Friday.

Storm Shadow missiles are expensive, costing approximately 800,000 per unit, but are considered effective against static targets and were used to attack Russian naval assets in Crimea.

