Qatar agrees to expel Hamas from Doha at US request, sources say

Qatar agreed in recent weeks to expel Hamas from its country following a request from the United States, capping months of failed attempts to try to bring the militant group whose main leaders reside in the Qatari capital Doha to agree to a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the war between Israel and Hamas, US and Qatari sources told CNN.

With efforts to end the war, which was one of President Joe Biden's top priorities, firmly stalled, U.S. officials informed their Qatari counterparts about two weeks ago that they must stop give refuge to Hamas in their capital; Qatar agreed and warned Hamas about a week ago, sources said.

Hamas is a terrorist group that has killed Americans and continues to take them hostage, a senior administration official told CNN. After rejecting repeated offers to release the hostages, its leaders should no longer be welcome in the capitals of any American partner.

A senior Hamas official said reports that Qatar had agreed to expel Hamas officials from Doha were baseless and a pressure tactic, adding that similar allegations had previously circulated without supporting evidence.

What was reported in the Israeli media that Qatar agreed to expel Hamas from Doha following an American request has no basis and is only a means of pressure. This was repeated without any evidence, the Hamas official told CNN on Saturday.

Throughout the war and negotiations to repatriate the hostages, U.S. officials asked Qatar to use the threat of expulsion as leverage in their negotiations with Hamas. The final push for Qatar to agree to expel Hamas came recently after the death of US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Hamas's rejection of a new ceasefire proposal.

Qatar has been a major player in efforts over the past year to try to secure a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, largely because the militant group's top members are based in Doha. It is for this reason that important negotiations took place in the Qatari capital.

It is unclear when Hamas members would be exiled from Qatar and where they would go. A US official told CNN the group was not given a longer window to leave the country. Even if Turkey is considered a possible option, the United States is unlikely to approve of this scenario for the same reasons that it does not want Qatar to give sanctuary to Hamas leaders.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department indicted several senior Hamas leaders for the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. At least one of these defendants, Khaled Meshaal, is believed to reside in Qatar.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also asked Qatar this summer to warn Hamas that if the group did not agree to stop the war in Gaza, it would risk being expelled from Doha.

CNN's Ibrahim Dahman and Eyad Kourdi contributed to this report.

