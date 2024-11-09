Pentagon allows US military contractors to repair weapons in Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine War





The United States eases restrictions on a few contractors wanting to work far from the front lines and says they will not take part in combat.

The United States is allowing a small number of American defense companies to work in Ukraine to maintain and repair weapons supplied by the Pentagon, according to American officials.

The United States has been a key military supporter of Ukraine, committing more than $60 billion in security aid since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. But it has not authorized U.S. military contractors to work in Ukraine, fearing being drawn into conflict. direct conflict with Russia.

US President Joe Biden made the decision as part of a significant policy shift before leaving office in January, US media reported on Friday, ahead of the November 5 presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

Biden also plans to provide billions of dollars in security aid to Ukraine before his term ends. Trump criticized the extent of U.S. military and financial support for Ukraine and pledged to quickly end the war with Russia, without specifying how.

For the past two years, U.S. and allied forces have provided real-time maintenance guidance using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chat rooms with Ukrainian forces.

Officials said the Pentagon was allowing contractors to leave because some equipment, including F-16 fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems, require high-tech expertise to repair. Using subcontractors, they said, will ensure that the weapons are repaired quickly so that Ukrainian forces can continue to use them in combat.

The number of entrepreneurs would be low and far from the front lines. They will not participate in direct combat, officials said. Companies will be responsible for the safety of their employees.

The restrictions have sometimes slowed repairs and have proven increasingly difficult as the United States has supplied Ukraine with more complex systems, such as the F-16 and Patriot systems.

Many pieces of equipment are not used because they are damaged. In August, an F-16 jet crashed while repelling a Russian attack, killing its pilot.

This policy change would bring the Pentagon into line with the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, which already have U.S. contractors in Ukraine.

The move comes at a critical time in the conflict, as Russia advances further into Ukrainian territory.

It is unclear, however, how lasting this policy shift will be, given that there is so little time left in the Biden administration. Trump takes office on January 20.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his Western allies to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike targets in Russia and increase pressure on Moscow to end the war.

